Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 new visual teases the beginning of the end

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 is scheduled to release on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 12.25 am JST. According to the anime's Twitter handle, the series finale will be divided into two parts, with the second part scheduled to release in late 2023. Thus, fans will have to wait a bit longer for the conclusion of the anime series.

In the meantime, a new visual from the upcoming season has been shared by Studio Kusanagi, much to the excitement of fans everywhere. This article will analyze the background art that has been revealed and give some insight into what to expect from the studio in charge of the design.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3.

New visual for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 hype fans up for the upcoming season

Attack on Titan Wiki @AoTWiki Studio Kusanagi shares background art from Attack on Titan The Final Season Studio Kusanagi shares background art from Attack on Titan The Final Season https://t.co/reNTeGDV12

Studio Kusanagi shared a new visual from Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 on February 6, 2023, hyping fans of the series. The visual embodies the calm before the storm, with Dot Pyxis's empty office being reminiscent of the peaceful past. The room is a throwback to season 4, episode 9, titled Brave Volunteers.

In season 4, episode 9, in Dot Pyxis's office, Yelena gave all the Titan serum that the anti-Marleyan volunteers could steal from Marley before coming to Paradis Island. However, Pyxis still had his men train guns on the volunteers. He reasoned with Yelena that Zeke's presence on the island meant they had to keep him on a short leash; hence, he detained the volunteers.

The quality of this new visual from Studio Kusagi has been praised by anime fans everywhere. They will hope that the studio delivers this same quality of art for the entirety of the upcoming season.

In the past, Studio Kusagi has worked on backgrounds for Boruto, Bungo Stray Dogs, and Attack on Titan season 4, making them an experienced studio capable of handling big projects.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 key visual

Attack on Titan Wiki @AoTWiki 【New Key Visual】



Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 【New Key Visual】Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 https://t.co/sOvqddD3gO

The Rumbling was already set in motion by Eren Yeager in Season 4 Part 2, with hundreds and thousands of Colossal Titans on the shores of Marley, ready to flatten out the continent. In the upcoming part, it will be up to Mikasa, Armin, Levi, and others to stop Eren's rampage before the entire world ceases to exist.

By the time both halves of Season 4 Part 3 finish airing, fans will see the tragic resolution to the story of our central trio: Eren, Armin, and Mikasa. Many other favorite characters will also meet their demise by the end of the anime, leaving fans with mixed feelings.

It will be interesting to see if MAPPA takes creative liberty with the ending in the anime, as the manga ending was extremely divisive and left half the fandom unsatisfied.

