MAPPA in trouble for splitting up Attack on Titan final season part 3

MAPPA has finally unveiled the release date for Attack on Titan final season part 3. But with that, they have revealed how the final part is set to be split into two halves, the first of which will be released on March 4, 2023, at 12:25 AM JST. Meanwhile, the second part is scheduled to be released later in the year, a date for which is yet to be decided.

Attack on Titan final season part 3 will adapt the manga's final nine chapters. However, even though the final part is set to be really short, the MAPPA executives have decided to split the part into two parts. This could imply that the parts are two feature-length episodes, but it has infuriated fans.

Fans angry at MAPPA over Attack on Titan final season's treatment

aj ☾ @soliloquirk mappa splitting up the final arc of aot mappa splitting up the final arc of aot https://t.co/6A2wxZxJHe

With the announcement of Attack on Titan final season part 3, fans of the anime are enraged at MAPPA for splitting the final part itself into two parts. At this point, fans feel like there are just too many parts to the final season, leaving fans with less hype for the future parts, given how saturated the anime has become.

While there may be a specific, unspecified reason for MAPPA's decision to split the anime into two halves, fans are concerned that they will soon receive an announcement stating that Attack on Titan final season final edition part 2 will be divided into additional parts.

Bob pritham @bob_pritham Anyway I want them to give their best yet and don't care even if they postpone and won't meet the airing date. Cause this is finale. @AoTWiki I think it is nightmare for animators to animate the ending battle.Anyway I want them to give their best yet and don't care even if they postpone and won't meet the airing date. Cause this is finale. @AoTWiki I think it is nightmare for animators to animate the ending battle. 😳😅 Anyway I want them to give their best yet and don't care even if they postpone and won't meet the airing date. Cause this is finale.

Luke @Amethyst_EZ @AoTWiki The last 9 chapters are the hardest to adapt out of the entire manga so I fully expected delays but didn't expect them to split them. These last episodes are going to be peak. @AoTWiki The last 9 chapters are the hardest to adapt out of the entire manga so I fully expected delays but didn't expect them to split them. These last episodes are going to be peak.

Meanwhile, other fans can see why the animation studio may have made such a decision, as the final fight has a lot of difficult scenes, that could be giving the animators a hard time. This may be the reason why they are splitting the anime into two halves, for more time to work on it.

nao @friieren @AoTWiki They are working so hard for fans to enjoy, we will be waiting. #ThankYouMAPPA @AoTWiki They are working so hard for fans to enjoy, we will be waiting. #ThankYouMAPPA https://t.co/mk7RzHdLDO

BusterSwordUser @BusterSwordUser @AoTWiki Sad, but understandable. I want what's best for their animators. @AoTWiki Sad, but understandable. I want what's best for their animators.

While fans were easily angry at MAPPA for making such a decision, they were all empathetic towards the animators as they knew that they were being overworked with too many projects piled up one after the other.

Thus, they understand if the anime were to be further delayed, but the fact that MAPPA is splitting the anime instead has confused fans as to why the animation studio would rather not release the whole anime together at a later date.

Muhammad Saddam Zikri @saddam_zikri .... Jokes aside, thanks for your dedication Mappa. Maybe this would become a lesson to you don't take too much projects, since you mappa were took opm season 3, chainsaw man, jujutsu kaisen, andothers @AoTWiki So final season is divided by 3 parts and the 3rd part divided by 2 parts ?.... Jokes aside, thanks for your dedication Mappa. Maybe this would become a lesson to you don't take too much projects, since you mappa were took opm season 3, chainsaw man, jujutsu kaisen, andothers @AoTWiki So final season is divided by 3 parts and the 3rd part divided by 2 parts ? 😂 .... Jokes aside, thanks for your dedication Mappa. Maybe this would become a lesson to you don't take too much projects, since you mappa were took opm season 3, chainsaw man, jujutsu kaisen, andothers

КꂅᏉᎥภ @KevinNyaa Pictured:



Studio Mappa animators after they just finished working on Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Vinland Saga S2 and Attack on Titan Final Season: Part 3 - Part 1/Part 2 back to back to back to back to back... Pictured:Studio Mappa animators after they just finished working on Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Vinland Saga S2 and Attack on Titan Final Season: Part 3 - Part 1/Part 2 back to back to back to back to back... https://t.co/Pb984od0tm

Given that Attack on Titan is a well-known anime in many countries, the vast majority of fans believe that MAPPA is taking advantage of this. The fact that the studio had Chainsaw Man, Jigokuraku: Hell's Paradise, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Vinland Saga season 2, and Attack on Titan final season all line up one after the other doesn't help MAPPA's case, as it just speaks volumes on how money-hungry they might be.

Final thoughts

Truth be told, there might be a good reason as to why MAPPA has decided to split Attack on Titan final season part 3 into two halves. The fact that they addressed the issue along with the release date must mean that they must have predicted fans' outrage about the same, but the situation might have been unavoidable.

With there being only nine remaining chapters in the manga, for now, one can interpret that the final part is set to be only two movie-length episodes long, which is why they couldn't release them together.

