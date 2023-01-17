Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 trailer reveals the cour 1 release date

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 will be divided into two parts as the official Twitter account of the anime has revealed the release date for its first part to be on March 4, 2023. According to the announcement, the second part is scheduled to release later this year.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 will adapt the final arc of the anime as nine chapters from the manga are yet to be animated into the anime. However, with the release of the new trailer, it has been unveiled that the final part will have two cours, raising questions about the same.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 set to premiere in March

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3

Scheduled for March 3!



More: 【Official Trailer】Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3Scheduled for March 3!More: shingeki.tv/final/ 【Official Trailer】Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3Scheduled for March 3! ✨More: shingeki.tv/final/ https://t.co/g6bxWu2l1X

The official trailer for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 has been released, revealing that the anime's end will be split into two parts. The first part will premiere on NHK General on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 12.25 am JST.

The second part will be released later in the year as MAPPA executives revealed how the anime adaptation expanded more than their expectations, leading them to speak with the production committee staff and decide to split the anime into two parts.

The release date for the second part will be announced on the official website and SNS as soon as the release date is finalized.

Yuichiro Hayashi will be returning as the Director for the upcoming part of the anime at MAPPA, and fans can expect him to continue doing the same in the second part.

Colossal Titan, as seen in the trailer (Image via MAPPA)

Additionally, the official website for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 has announced Attack on Titan Special Highlights, a special omnibus that summarizes all 87 episodes of the anime into seven episodes. The episodes will be broadcast on NHK General for three consecutive nights from midnight on Saturday, February 25.

Eren Yeager, as seen in the Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 trailer (Image via MAPPA)

Part 1 of the Final Season premiered in December 2020 and aired 16 episodes, while Part 2 premiered in January 2022 and aired 12 episodes. That being said, the anime has not announced the number of episodes for Part 4.

However, MAPPA only has nine more chapters to adapt from the manga, which is very little for a season-long anime. Thus, given that NHK has listed the anime as a "special broadcast," it can be predicted that the studio has decided to split the adaptation of the final chapters into movie-length episodes.

Poll : 0 votes