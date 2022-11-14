Mappa reveals Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 key visual and 2023 release

Mappa revealed the new key visual for Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 in the Attack on Titan: Final Season Special Event 2022.

Part 1 of MAPPA's Attack on Titan: Final Season was released on December 7, 2020, followed by Part 2 on February 13, 2022. With fans eagerly anticipating Part 3 of the Final Season, MAPPA held a special event recently to announce their intention to release Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 in 2023.

Mappa unveils Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 key visual

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts "Attack on Titan: Final Season" Part 3 Key Visual released



- Broadcasting begins in 2023

- Broadcasting begins in 2023

- Studio MAPPA

MAPPA unveiled a new key visual for Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 during their Special Event on November 13, 2022.

The key visual features the protagonist, Eren Yeager's former friends, Mikasa, Armin, Connie, Jean, Levi, and Reiner confronting Eren. The visual features Eren is in his Founding Titan form, with his former friends swinging around him in ODM gear.

According to the event, the anime will premiere in 2023. This means that Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 will be the anime's final installment, encompassing the entire manga.

Voice Actors of Shingeki no Kyojin (Image via Twitter/@KAJI__OFFICIAL)

While voice recording for Shingeki no Kyoji: Final Season Part 3 has yet to begin, the studio believes the premiere will take place in 2023.

Fans react on Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 new information

Given the announcement that Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 was yet to begin its voice recording, fans started predicting the anime's release date.

tim @timpfeiifer

It will probably be spring 2023. Also Aot Season 1 started in Spring 2013 so the final part will start 10 years after the start which would be really cool. JJK S2 will probably air summer

While some fans predict that Part 3 could be released far into 2023, many fans are convinced that Part 3 is set to premiere in either the spring or summer 2023 anime season. The majority of fans believe Part 3 will be released in Spring 2023, around the time of the anime's 10-year anniversary.

Raceraot @raceraot Voice acting is the last thing that the studio does for the show, after composition and coloring, so that means they're not finished with that.

kles🕊️⚡ @klesyeager1 If i remember correctly it is very common for voice acting to be done before animation is complete and it has happened with aot for previous seasons and parts.

Other fans, on the other hand, were far more concerned with determining how far MAPPA had progressed with the anime's final installment. While some fans claimed that voice acting was the last thing done during an anime's production, others claimed that some anime had begun voice acting before the animation was completed.

In the meantime, other fans wanted MAPPA to change the ending of the anime. There had been some talks earlier that MAPPA might change the ending due to the negative response the manga's ending received, however, the same is yet to be confirmed by the animation studio.

