Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3: Expected Release Date, broadcast channel, and more

Attack on Titan (AoT) is one of the most well-known anime and manga series that gained recognition from fans across the world right after the release of the initial few chapters. Its popularity only increased exponentially when MAPPA adapted it into an anime series. The exhilarating plot, complex characters, and gravity-defying fight scenes with top-tier animation make it one of the most enjoyable series to watch.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting in anticipation as we inch closer to the airing of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3. It has been confirmed that it will be aired in 2023, but the exact release date has not been specified so far.

This article will attempt to speculate the release date for the concluding part of the series along with the streaming platforms that have streamed this series for the past 4 seasons. Here’s what we know about Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 expected release details

Before we jump into this topic, it is important to know that the official Twitter page of NHK Anime stated that the concluding part of the series will be aired in 2023. We have reasons to believe that Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 is set to be released sometime in May 2023.

If we take a look at the announcement for the second part of season 2, they aired the first episode 10 months after it was announced. However, MAPPA might take longer to produce the concluding season of the series simply because of their workload at the moment.

NHKアニメ @nhk_animeworld



進撃の巨人 The Final Season



完結編



総合 ２０２３年 放送予定



⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔



#shingeki

nhk.jp/p/ts/W52P85GGN… ⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔進撃の巨人 The Final Season完結編総合 ２０２３年 放送予定⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔ ⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔進撃の巨人 The Final Season 完結編総合 ２０２３年 放送予定⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔#shingekinhk.jp/p/ts/W52P85GGN… https://t.co/K2dL49oQ1B

Chainsaw Man, one of the most anticipated anime releases this year, will be making its debut in a few days, and Vinland Saga Season 2 will have its first episode aired sometime in January 2023.

In addition to this, the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has also been scheduled to air in 2023. Since this is the concluding chapter of AoT, there’s a lot riding on the execution of this chapter and therefore, MAPPA will most likely take some time to produce it.

SHONEN @shonen_ea Mappa employees after seeing the plan for this year and 2023 Mappa employees after seeing the plan for this year and 2023 https://t.co/2E2dMiPNhY

Since NHK made an announcement regarding the confirmation of the concluding chapter, AoT will definitely be broadcast on its channel. However, this is only for the viewers in Japan. Viewers outside of Japan will most likely be able to watch on Crunchyroll, like they have streamed the previous seasons of this series before.

More details about Attack on Titan's plot

Hundreds of years ago, humans suffered the wrath of the Titans and things got to a point where humanity was nearing extinction. Humans were forced to hide behind concentric walls that towered over most Titans. For about 100 years, humans who lived behind these walls had a peaceful time as they didn’t encounter a single Titan. But this peace was fragile and short-lived as a Colossal Titan managed to break these seemingly impregnable walls.

Eren Yeager, who was a mere child that lived within these walls witnessed the death of his own mother. This life-changing moment led to him dedicating his entire life to the destruction of Titans. Will he succeed in helping humanity get rid of these monstrous creatures and achieve freedom? The popular anime explores this question.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far