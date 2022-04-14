What to expect from Eren in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3

With the recent announcement of Attack on Titan final season part 3 being produced, fans are curious as to what to expect from Eren in the upcoming adaptation. The one-time central protagonist took somewhat of a backseat in the most recent part of the final season, especially after transforming into the Founding Titan.

Thankfully, Attack on Titan final season part 3 will most likely open up with the focus on Eren. The manga chapters, which the anime has yet to adapt, begin with a focus on his perspective regarding the Rumbling and its progression across the world.

Follow along as this article breaks down exactly what fans can expect from Eren in the upcoming Attack on Titan final season part 3.

Warning: Spoilers for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 ahead.

Eren’s perspective will take point in debut of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3: Eren’s actions

Ambar/Luna 🌸 #NanaHive #FujoHive @asdfasd4815 AoT fans when The Final Season Part 3 begins but they see kid Eren meeting his future self in paths saying "freedom" in color, fully voice acted and animated, instead of chapter 131 AoT fans when The Final Season Part 3 begins but they see kid Eren meeting his future self in paths saying "freedom" in color, fully voice acted and animated, instead of chapter 131 https://t.co/3zl1jfD1tw

Attack on Titan final season part 3 should, excitedly, see Eren’s perspective constitute at least the first episode. A key flashback that will demonstrate his attitude towards his actions will kick things off, showing a mix of regret and dedication to his cause.

Once the flashback concludes, a common thread from the flashback to the Rumbling’s current events will play out. This would then parlay into Eren’s perspective, where a particular moment which has been praised by manga readers since its debut will play out. It would perfectly encapsulate his spirit and dedication, while also giving an air of innocence which fans haven’t seen in quite some time.

Unfortunately, the perspective would then shift away from Eren and back to Armin and Mikasa. It would then follow their team for essentially the rest of the series, viewing his actions and the Rumbling from an outward perspective rather than inward.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3: Is Eren right?

The Rumbling is, arguably, one of the most controversial actions in all of anime and manga. Its moments of emphasis, as seen in the upcoming adaptation, will only make it increasingly divisive, especially with the crueler moments.

While all literature is open to interpretation and different opinions, there’s certainly a case to be made for the Rumbling’s completion. The age of the Eldian Empire has long since passed, and the Paradisians are being held responsible for the actions of ancestors they’ve never even met.

Harshit Sagar @Harshitsagar_ @Jagun__0 We aren't here to discuss what he was supposed to do. In this war there were no right answers, people had to die. This entire argument of "there was no other way so this sinful way is the right one" is ridiculous. The Rumbling was wrong, making the world smaller achieves nothing. @Jagun__0 We aren't here to discuss what he was supposed to do. In this war there were no right answers, people had to die. This entire argument of "there was no other way so this sinful way is the right one" is ridiculous. The Rumbling was wrong, making the world smaller achieves nothing. https://t.co/nvtlA9ddfZ

The clear, overall message of Attack on Titan is undoubtedly that war is wrong, and that the cycle of violence must be broken. Yet, there is certainly debate on just how that cycle of violence can be broken. Certainly, eliminating all those who aren’t part of Paradis would stop the external conflict the nation has previously faced.

In the same breath, however, a core tenant of the series is that humanity will always fight one another. Therefore, a conflict that Paradisians can no longer can direct outside their borders would eventually come to be fought within their borders.

In summation

Ochan30🏳️‍🌈 @Ochan30

The Rumbling is upon us and is Eren the world's savior and the harbinger of chaos?

It all comes to a head in this part!

#AttackOnTitan “I don’t have time to worry if it’s right or wrong, you can’t hope for a horror story with a happy ending.”The Rumbling is upon us and is Eren the world's savior and the harbinger of chaos?It all comes to a head in this part! #AttackOnTitan FinalSeason #Toonami “I don’t have time to worry if it’s right or wrong, you can’t hope for a horror story with a happy ending.”The Rumbling is upon us and is Eren the world's savior and the harbinger of chaos? It all comes to a head in this part!#AttackOnTitan #AttackOnTitanFinalSeason #Toonami https://t.co/2cVMbbOvYb

There’s no clear answer to whether the Rumbling is right or not, which emphasizes how brilliant of a story author Hajime Isayama creates. Even the series’ official ending, which will not be discussed in detail, leaves readers with the message that humanity will always fight one another in the end.

In this way, it’s clear that in the world of the series, Rumbling could never be what breaks the cycle of violence. While it may stop Paradis’ outward conflicts from existing, the seeds of internal conflict have clearly begun to take root, and will eventually blossom into at-home war.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan