Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 announced for 2023 release by MAPPA

MAPPA surprised the fandom when it announced Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 in production at the end of today’s NHK broadcast. The final episode of the Final Season Part 2 aired at 12.05 am on April 4, JST.

While the official international release is still a few hours away, the announcement for another part, which will consist of at least 12 episodes, has already made it into the international fandom.

MAPPA announces Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 at end of NHK broadcast

At the end of today’s broadcast of the final episode of Part 2 of the final season, Studio MAPPA announced that Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 is in production, which will start airing sometime in 2023.

While the English translation calls it “Part 3,” the Japanese original labels it as “Kanketsu-hen (Conclusion Arc).” A short teaser (the video below) for the arc has been posted on YouTube and shared liberally on Twitter.

Fandom breathes a sigh of relief

Ever since MAPPA announced that Episode 87, titled The Dawn of Humanity, would be the last episode of Part 2, fans have been rightfully worried that more than 20 chapters will be left unadapted. Even if the studio crammed too many chapters into the last episode, this would be the case.

In a logical conclusion, most had expected the studio to finish the series with a conclusive movie, as is their modus operandi. However, speculations started to run wild when the studio and the voice actors didn’t announce anything of the sort on a stage like Anime Japan 2022.

Unsurprisingly, rumors of an anime-original ending resurfaced again during this time.

In such an atmosphere, the announcement of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 not only cheered up the anime-only fans but reassured the manga readers that their beloved series would be getting the proper treatment that it deserves.

Expectations

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 ratings (Image via My Anime List)

MAPPA has already redeemed itself from the Part 1 fiasco by expertly animating Part 2. It was so well-received that this part surpassed Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood in ratings on My Anime List for a time (it is currently the second-highest-rated anime season on the platform).

Fans are hoping that Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 will do the beloved series justice, while many wish to see how the studio chooses to end the anime. Presumably, the final part will be licensed by Crunchyroll like the seasons before it.

