Attack on Titan Anime Japan 2022: No movie tease, cast picks favorite scenes, and more

The Attack on Titan Anime Japan 2022 stage began earlier this morning and served as the end to the convention as a whole. All eyes were on the panel, as many expected an Attack on Titan movie to be teased or announced during the event.

Unfortunately, this did not happen, leaving many fans confused about the future of the adaptation and how they’ll finish it. While there was somewhat of an indication for this direction, it was by no means a concrete reveal.

Follow along as this article breaks down the Attack on Titan Anime Japan 2022 panel in its entirety.

Attack on Titan’s Anime Japan 2022 stage serves as a somewhat underwhelming end to convention

Attack on Titan key info

1. Blu-ray release date confirmed.

2. Part 3 or movie not finalized yet.

As aforementioned, the single biggest headline following the panel's ending was that no announcement of an Attack on Titan movie was made that would serve as a finale for the the adaptation of the series. Many fans speculated, in the wake of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’s success, that the adaptation team would jump at the opportunity to do a movie.

However, a key piece of information has been revealed which could indicate that the adaptation team has a plan of action that is yet to be revealed. Apparently, voice recording sessions for the anime are still ongoing, which indicates some form of an adaptation is already being worked on. It remains to be seen whether this will be a movie or a TV adaptation.

The final, major piece of information is the confirmation of the final season’s release dates on both DVD and Blu-Ray. First half of the season will be released on July 20, and the second half on August 17.

Attack on Titan's cast events

Beyond that, the Attack on Titan Anime Japan 2022 panel mainly consisted of various voice actors presenting their favorite scenes from the most recent project. Yuki Kaji (Eren Yeager), Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa Ackerman), Marina Inoue (Armin Arlert), Hiro Shimono (Connie Springer), Yoshimasa Hosoya (Reiner Braun), and Ayane Sakura (Gabi Braun) were present.

First to choose was Ayane Sakura, who chose Falco’s confession of love, for and to Gabi, as her favorite. She cited the emotional journey that culminated in the scene for Gabi, who realized that there were no devils on Paradis, just humans. Falco’s guilty admission of involvement in the Liberio attack further highlighted this realization.

Yoshimasa Hosoya chose Jean attacking Reiner after the latter confessed the truth about Marco Bott’s death. He was Jean’s best friend, and that death had a profound impact on his own character. The scene showed that even the Marleyan Warrior candidates had humanity, which tied into the former scene and its message.

Shimono Hiro chose the scene where Connie attempted to feed Falco to his mother in Raguko village, in order to free her from her Titan form. Armin instead tried to feed himself to her, which Connie stopped by saving him and the two discussed the situation after. Marina Inoue agreed with this and added that their discussion which followed was also very good.

Inoue continued and said that her favorite Armin scene was when he finally realized the weight of Bertholdt’s words that “somebody has to get their hands dirty and do what needs to be done." This, obviously, set up Armin’s mindset for the rest of the series as he directly opposed his former best friend.

Yui Ishikawa felt that Mikasa’s determination to fight and stop Eren was her favorite scene of the season. The conversation she had with Hange made her realize that she was the key to stopping Eren, making her realize a power and importance within her which she had never seen before.

Last but certainly not least, Yuki Kaji chose Eren’s speech to all the Subjects of Ymir as his favorite scene. He highlighted the “wipe every last one of them” line in the context of how drastically its meaning had changed from the first season to the last. Kaji emphasized that he put so much work into this specific line that he “destroyed” his throat to give it the edge in delivery that it needed.

The panel then ended with the cast members discussing the definition of entertainment and how Attack on Titan fell into that category with its extremely dark themes. Sakura cited the thin line between enemies and comrades as something which gave her hope, while Ishikawa said the story made her ponder what she wants to protect the most.

Kaji ended by saying that he felt every character has a life and story, and that Attack on Titan is Eren Yeager’s story. He said this was what he thought about when voicing the character, a sentiment which was palpable in the mannerisms and roughness with which Eren speaks and carries himself.

In summation

and The Thing is Its Not Ending There There Will be either a Part 3 or a Movie.

What Do You Want?

While the lack of a movie announcement for Attack on Titan was somewhat upsetting to fans, the panel still had some great moments. The reveal of voice recording sessions actively being conducted indicates that, whether through the big or small screen, the wheels to finish the adaptation are still turning.

Furthermore, ending the panel with a discussion of the voice actor’s favorite scenes was incredibly insightful. It allowed fans to see how the actors interpret the stories they help to create, as well as their motivations for their approach in said creation.

Be sure to keep up with all Attack on Titan, as well as general anime and manga news, as 2022 progresses.

