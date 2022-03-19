Anime Japan 2022: Full schedule and what to expect from franchises present

The highly anticipated convention Anime Japan 2022 is set to begin next Saturday, March 26, in Japan. Celebrated franchises such as RWBY, Attack on Titan, Hunter x Hunter, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and Jujutsu Kaisen will be present at the event.

Both days are absolutely packed with panels and various other appearances, along with celebrations of multiple shows and industry celebrities. Anime Japan 2022 is an exciting convention, with many appearances from the hottest shows of this season and the most-anticipated of the next.

Follow along as this article breaks down the full schedule of the convention and the major highlights of each stage on each day.

Anime Japan 2022 jam-packed with celebrated franchises, exciting appearances

Anime Japan 2022: Day One schedule

Anime Japan 2022 is jam-packed with exciting stages, appearances, and (hopefully) announcements. Below is the full schedule for day one of Anime Japan 2022 on Saturday, March 26:

Time (JST/UTC/EST) Red Stage Green Stage Blue Stage 9:00/00:00/7PM (3/26) Idolmaster Million Live! anime information special stage, 09:30-10:05 JST Bride of Five Equals anime movie special stage, 09:30-10:05 JST 10:00/01:00/8PM SPY x FAMILY anime information special stage, 10:45-11:20 JST The Vampire Dies Immediately anime special stage, 10:50-11:25 JST Internet Radio Station Otoizumi 2022 presentation stage, 10:10-10:45 JST 11:00/02:00/9PM Paripi Komei TV anime special stage, 11:30-12:05 JST 12:00/03:00/10PM Kaguya-sama Love is War third anime season information stage, 12:00-12:35 JST Uncle from Another World TV anime special stage, 12:10-12:45 JST My Dress-Up Darling is in Love special stage, 12:50-13:25 JST 13:00/04:00/11PM Fate/Grand Order cast discussion special stage, 13:15-13:50 JST Ranking of Kings TV anime special stage, 13:30-14:05 JST 14:00/05:00/12AM (3/27) Yowamushi Pedal LIMIT BREAK upcoming anime special stage, 14:30-15:05 JST Paradox Live debut stage, 14:50-15:25 JST Extreme Hearts TV anime broadcast commemoration, 14:10-14:45 JST 15:00/06:00/1AM Sword Art Online 10th anniversary project special stage, 15:45-16:45 JST Netofuri Netflix anime special stage, 16:10-16:45 JST Sky: Children of the Light information announcement stage, 15:30-16:05 JST 16:00/07:00/2AM High Drivers project details, announcement, and preview stage, 16:50-17:25 JST 17:00/08:00/3AM Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 special stage, 17:25-18:25 JST Digimon Ghost Game TV anime special stage, 17:30-18:05 JST

Anime Japan 2022 Red Stage Day One

Sugoi LITE @SugoiLITE Manga "Teasing Master Takagi-san" will be getting a TV Anime Season 3 & a new Movie both scheduled for 2022. #高木さんめ Manga "Teasing Master Takagi-san" will be getting a TV Anime Season 3 & a new Movie both scheduled for 2022. #高木さんめ https://t.co/KRmiloC3RZ

Some of the major highlights from the Red Stage on the convention's first day include the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Jujutsu Kaisen special talk stages, the Teasing Master Takagai-san anime stage, and the Team RWBY project presentation.

The former two will feature cast members from both mainline anime series, discussing the franchise and (hopefully) upcoming events for both. The Jujutsu Kaisen special stage will also feature actors from the Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which releases in North America this weekend.

The Teasing Mister Takagi-san anime special stage will serve two purposes, the first being a celebration of the series’ third season which recently ended. The second is to discuss the franchise’s upcoming movie, which will be releasing in Japan this summer.

Finally, Team RWBY's special project presentation, which begins the Red Stage events, will likely announce a new anime adaptation of the project. Although unconfirmed, this is the most likely announcement for Rooster Teeth’s hit original story.

Anime Japan 2022 Green Stage Day One

Is Stone Ocean Confirmed? @Pt6Confirmation There is a Netflix Anime Japan event on March 26th on the same day as the Stone Ocean event which has JoJo on it's schedule. There is a Netflix Anime Japan event on March 26th on the same day as the Stone Ocean event which has JoJo on it's schedule. https://t.co/rQQHADbsXY

Easily the single most important highlight of the Green Stage Day One festivities is the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean anime special stage. Stone Ocean debuted its first 12 episodes via Netflix’s streaming service, and Japanese and international fans have been clamoring for any information on new episodes.

Hopefully, the Stone Ocean special stage will shed some light on when fans of the series can expect new episodes. Even with airing an incomplete season, Stone Ocean became one of the biggest anime hits over the last year.

Anime Japan 2022 Blue Stage Day One

Finally, the highlights of Blue Stage Day One festivities include the Hunter x Hunter 10th anniversary celebration stage and the Dr. STONE Ryusui TV special anime stage.

Hunter x Hunter is one of the most celebrated anime series of the early 2010s. To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the anime’s debut, the Japanese voice actors for protagonists Gon Freecs and Killua Zoldyck will be present. The two will perform for the live crowd, as well as record their celebratory performance.

The Dr. STONE Ryusui TV special anime stage is something fans are very much looking forward to. Although engaging, the short length of the anime’s second season left fans wanting more. Hopefully, a trailer for the special as well as official release information will be announced at this Blue Stage event.

Anime Japan 2022: Day Two schedule

Due to the massive list of appearances from franchises and industry celebrities, Anime Japan 2022 will be splitting the convention into two days. Below is the full schedule for Anime Japan 2022’s second day.

Anime Japan 2022 Red Stage Day Two

The Red Stage is absolutely packed for Anime Japan’s second day. In chronological order, the main highlights are the SPY x FAMILY anime special stage, the Sword Art Online 10th anniversary project stage, and the Attack on Titan Final Season part two special stage.

The SPY x FAMILY special stage will most likely be announcing information, and potentially releasing a preview, for the upcoming anime adaptation. The series will begin broadcasting in April, and is set to adapt one of Weekly Shonen Jump’s most popular new manga series.

The Sword Art Online 10th anniversary project stage will be announcing another movie in the Sword Art Online - Progressive series. These movies function as recaps of previous seasons, usually from alternative perspectives than protagonist Kirito’s. The stage will also feature a live concert by ReoNa, who has sung themes for prior seasons.

Finally, the Attack on Titan Final Season Part Two special stage will feature appearance’s from the show’s cast. While unconfirmed, the stage may also tease or even announce a movie to adapt the final eight to nine chapters of the story. As of now, these manga chapters are set to be unadapted, given the few remaining episodes in the TV anime season.

Anime Japan 2022 Green Stage Day Two

The three most significant highlights of the second day of Green Stage presentations are the TV anime Ranking of Kings special stage, the Netofuri Netflix Anime special stage, and the Digimon Ghost Game special stage.

The Ranking of Kings special stage will deliver information on the TV anime, which is still currently airing, as well as the main cast discussing the work with each other. Ranking of Kings has been a smash hit in the current anime season, and the special stage will only build further excitement for the series.

The Netofuri Netflix Anime special stage will cover all the Netflix anime fans can expect in 2022. They’ll also discuss the “charm of Netflix animation” and give an inside look at production practices. The most significant, although still speculative, could potentially be information on the Stone Ocean anime, if not discussed at the series’ own stage.

Finally, the Digimon Ghost Game special stage will include the cast of the series discussing the show together. Furthermore, in light of the recent Toei Animation server hack, which delayed the series’ release schedule, information on when regular releases will resume may also be present.

Anime Japan 2022 Blue Stage Day Two, and wrapping up

Last but certainly not least, the Blue Stage’s day two festivities for Anime Japan 2022 include two major highlights. The first is the My Dress-Up Darling is in Love special stage, and the second is the High Drivers project announcement special stage.

The My Dress-Up Darling is in Love will feature the series’ main cast discussing the work itself. Furthermore, special announcements and exclusive talks are being teased via Anime Japan’s official website.

The High Drivers project will close out the day for the Blue Stage with an announcement set, including a preview, character and cast introduction, and more. The series will be working with four Japanese automobile manufacturers to provide a dose of realism and a true excitement to the series. Initial D fans will certainly want to be present for this announcement.

Anime Japan 2022 is absolutely packed, and fans have plenty to look forward to across both days and all three stages. The convention is just around the corner, and excitement is certainly building within the professional and fan sections of the anime industry.

Be sure to keep up with all Anime Japan news as coverage continues over the next few weeks.

