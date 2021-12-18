'Spy x Family' announces new PV, release date, voice cast, and more at Jump Festa 2022

Jump Festa 2022 Day One has officially kicked off at 9.00 AM JST today with Spy x Family taking the Jump Super Stage, and it has delivered everything the fans have been waiting for and more.

Along with announcing the voice actors for Anya and Yor, we have a new trailer, release date, a new sketch of Bond from mangaka Endo, and even the cast's opinions. Here is what has been disclosed today in detail.

'Spy x Family' kicks off Jump Festa 2022 with a bang

Spy x Family is written and illustrated by mangaka Tatsuya Endo and serialized on Shonen Jump+. The anime adaptation is produced by Wit Studio (famous for Attack on Titan, Seraph of the End, King’s Ranking, Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song) and CloverWorks (known for Persona, Darling in the Franxx, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai).

Spy x Family is distributed by Toho Animation, and a trailer was previously released by them earlier this year. In this trailer, Takuya Eguchi was seen voicing the protagonist, Loid Forger, aka Twilight, a spy who has to get a fake family so that he can get close to his target. Today at Jump Festa 2022, Spy x Family released a lot of new information.

Spy x Family voice cast at Jump Festa 2022

Mr.KrS 🍡 @KrSpeed_

Anya = Atsumi

Yor = Saori

#SPYxFAMILY Que pedazo de cast va a tener Spy x Family 🔥Anya = AtsumiYor = Saori Que pedazo de cast va a tener Spy x Family 🔥Anya = AtsumiYor = Saori#SPYxFAMILY https://t.co/OByyJ7P3FP

As was previously announced, Takuya Eguchi was present today as Loid Forger. The voice actor for Yor Briar/ Thorn Princess, the assassin who becomes Loid’s pretend wife, was announced to be Saori Hayami. Readers may know her as Yamato in One Piece, Kocho Shinobu in Demon Slayer, Tsumiki Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen, Shirayuki in Akagami no Shirayuki Hime, Shinoa Hiragi in Seraph of the End, and Shoko Nishimiya in the movie Silent Voice.

Anya, the 5-year-old little Esper (even though she pretends to be six) who becomes the Forger’s pretend daughter and has featured heavily in the promotional material released by Toho, will be voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki.

Tanezaki is well known for her voice roles of Arisa Uotani in Fruits Basket, Rio Futaba in Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, Juno in Beasters, Tome Kurata in Mob Psycho 100, and in Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song, and is currently voicing Hinatsuru in Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc.

Both Hayami and Tanezaki were present at the Spy x Family Super Stage in Jump Festa 2022 today, but no additional cast has been disclosed at this point.

Spy x Family release date

Spy x Family will be released in April 2022, making it a late entry of the Fall 2022 season. It will consist of 24 episodes and will be a split cour release, with each cour consisting 12 episodes. The exact date was not mentioned but a new trailer was shown today at Jump Festa 2022, where we heard Hayami as Yor and Tanezaki as Anya for the first time.

New Spy x Family trailer at Jump Festa 2022

The new Spy x Family trailer begins with the announcement of operation Strix, the operation which forms the Strix central story requiring Twilight to take up the persona of the Psychiatrist Loid Forger and then hunt for a family.

Then comes the opening scene of Twilight impersonating a mole in Ostania and then walking off, followed by Twilight hilariously splitting out his tea upon knowing that he would have to “make a child in a week.”

As Twilight vows to excel at this mission, the trailer shifts to Anya, and then to Yor, whose voice we hear for the first time as she is shown both as her public persona of the government employee Yor Briar and her secret identity as the assassin Thorn Princess.

As Twilight asks Anya to call her “father” (Otou-san, a formal way of calling one’s father), Anya’s voice is heard for the first time as she stubbornly calls him “dad” (Chichi, an extremely casual way of calling one’s father).

Twilight continues to say that he has to master the act of an ideal father to Anya for the sake of the mission and world peace, the little Esper (unknown to everyone, of course) reads Loid’s thoughts.

The trailer then shifts into some incredible fight scenes interspersed with scenes of Anya and Loid slowly bonding as father and daughter, before the title card is finally shown. In the last scene, the first meeting of Loid and Yor is shown, where Yor thinks that since Loid has a daughter, dating him might force Yor to kill his wife. The trailer ends as Anya reads this thought and says, “ki…kill?”

Conversation with the voice actors and the mangaka

Lastly, at Jump Festa 2022 today, the Spy x Family main voice cast all showed their love and appreciation for playing their respective characters.

When asked about their favorite parts, Eguchi mentioned the hilarious scene where loid proposes to Yor mid-fight, but Hayami said that her favorite was Any smiling in a “grown-up” way towards Demian, the son of Loid’s target Donovan Desmond. Tanezaki’s favorite, however, is all “Elegante” scenes of Henry Henderson, the housemaster at Eden Academy.

Mangaka Endo unveiled a sketch of Bond Forger, the Forger family’s dog, during Spy x Family’s Super Stage at Jump Festa 2022.

In conclusion

Also Read Article Continues below

Spy x Family was definitely an ideal opening event for the Super Stage at Jump Festa 2022, giving fans what they wanted and more. Fans of the series are beyond satisfied with the choice of voice actors, and with the information provided today. Spy x Family promises to be one of the highlights of 2022, and Jump Festa 2022 definitely raised fans’ expectations.

Edited by R. Elahi