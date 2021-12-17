Demon Slayer cast gets together for Jump Festa 2022

The much-awaited Demon Slayer season 2 Entertainment District arc finally began airing on December 5, 2021 and it is just as good as everyone expected it to be. The storyline shifts from the heartbreaking end of the Mugen train arc into the much-more urban Tokyo environment, and the dazzling and sensationalized red-light district of Yoshiwara.

The arc promises some hardcore action sequences, brought to life by ufotable’s stunning animation which seems to have gotten even smoother this season. The major characters are all back as well, accompanied by the most “flamboyant” of the hashira, Tengen Uzui and his three wives. Two more Upper Kizuki demons are also expected to make an appearance in this season, with Daki already having been revealed in season 2 episode 9.

Demon Slayer at Jump Festa 2022

Demon Slayer is one of the top-grossing manga and anime series with 150 million copies of the manga in circulation in February 2021. The anime also garnered a dedicated fanbase, so it is not at all surprising that the series has a Super Stage event at Jump Festa 2022. While there aren’t any rumors or predictions of new information on the second season, the panel might present fans with an unexpected treat in the form of clues or easter eggs.

Demon Slayer Super Stage day and time

The Demon Slayer Jump Super Stage will be an in-person event at Makuhari Messe but will also be available for live-streaming on Jump Festa’s official website and YouTube channel. The performers on stage are:

Natsuki Hanae (voice actor of Tanjiro Kamado)

Akari Kito (voice actor of Nezuko Kamado)

Hiro Shimono (voice actor of Zenitsu Agatsuma)

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (voice actor of Inosuke Hashibira)

Katsuyuki Konishi (voice actor of Tengen Uzui)

Demon Slayer Jump Super Stage will begin at 10 AM (JST) on Day 2 of Jump Festa 2022, on December 19, 2022.

Other Super Stages to look out for at Jump Festa 2022 are Spy X Family, Bleach (Super Stage EX) and Chainsaw Man (Super Stage EX) on Day 1 (December 18) and Jujutsu Kaisen, Dr. Stone, My Hero Academia and One Piece on Day 2 (December 19).

More about season 2 Entertainment District arc

The current arc of the story focuses on the Yoshiwara pleasure district of Taisho-era Japan. A place that, in Uzui’s words, sleeps during the day, sparkling and dazzling during the night, making it a perfect place for demons to blend in with humans.

Uzui, accompanied by the three boys, infiltrate the district to collect intel on demons and to search for Uzui’s three wives, shinobi who had infiltrated the place. They were communicating with the Sound Hashira via letters, all of which had recently stopped. Episode 10 of Demon Slayer season 2 will air on December 19, 2021.

