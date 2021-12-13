Spy x Family gets special program at Jump Festa 2022: What to expect, time, where to stream, and more

Shueisha Publications announced today that Spy x Family will hold a special program at Jump Festa 2022 in addition to their Super Stage event on December 18. This information was disclosed today on Twitter through Spy x Family’s official Twitter account and will feature the main voice cast.

Spy x Family will hold a special variety event at Jump Festa 2022

Spy x Family is a manga series written by Tatsuya Endo and serialized biweekly in Shueisha’s Shounen Jump+ since 2019. Spy x Family is the story of Twilight, a spy who has to take up the name Loid Forger and pretend to be a happily married man with a child in another country to carry out a mission.

To this end, he enlists the help of a 5-year-old child named Anya and a 27-year-old woman named Yor Briar to pose as his daughter and wife, respectively, without them knowing that it is all a farce, both of them having their share of secrets. An anime adaptation of Spy x Family is in production under Wit Studio and CloverWorks, with Furuhashi Kazuhiro directing it, slated to be released in early 2022.

What to expect from Jump Festa 2022

Jump Festa 2022 has already announced that Spy x Family will take the super stage on day 1, December 18, to reveal the voice actors of Anya and Yor and some additional information regarding the upcoming anime as well. Loid’s voice actor has already been shown to be Takuya Eguchi, and he will be present during the super stage event as well.

However, today it was revealed that there will be a special variety program held during Jump Festa 2022 on December 18 at 9.45 AM JST, and the same program will be repeated on December 19 at 1.40 PM JST. Takuya Eguchi will be present during this program, as will the voice actors of Anya and Yor. According to Crunchyroll, the licensor of the upcoming Spy x Family anime, this variety program will be organized by Toho Animation, the distributor of the upcoming anime.

Time

Spy x Family is the first Super Stage event at Jump Festa 2022 and takes place at 9 AM JST on December 18. The special variety program will take place from 9.45 AM to 10.35 AM on December 18 and will be re-held/rebroadcast at 1.40 PM on December 19. The two programs will be available at the following international times:

The Spy x Family Super Stage at Jump Festa 2022, on December 18, at

Japan Standard Time: 9 AM

Pacific Time: 04.00 PM, December 17

Central Time: 06.00 PM, December 17

Eastern Time: 07.00 PM, December 17

British Time: 00.00

Central European Time: 01.00 AM

Indian Standard Time: 05.30 AM

Australian Central Standard Time: 10.30 AM

The special variety program on December 18, rebroadcast on December 19, at

Japan Standard Time: 09.45 AM, rebroadcast at 01.40 PM

Pacific Time: 04.45 PM, December 17, rebroadcast at 08.40 PM, December 18

Central Time: 06.00 PM, December 17, rebroadcast at 10.40 PM, December 18

Eastern Time: 07.00 PM, December 17, rebroadcast at 11.40 PM, December 18

British Time: 00.45 AM, rebroadcast at 04.40 AM

Central European Time: 01.45 AM, rebroadcast at 05.40 AM

Indian Standard Time: 06.15 AM, rebroadcast at 10.10 AM

Australian Central Standard Time: 11.15 AM, rebroadcast at 03.10 PM

Where to watch

The Spy x Family Super Stage at Jump Festa 2022 can be viewed on the Jump Festa smartphone app, as well as on Jump Festa's official YouTube channel, Jump Channel, and the official website of Jump Festa 2022, Jump Festa NAVI. Additionally, a new feature called JanFes Island has been added to the Jump Festa App, where viewers can take control of an avatar to explore the virtual rendition of the event. The Spy x Family special variety program will be broadcast and rebroadcast on the TOHO Animation YouTube channel.

