The yearly Jump Festa One Piece Super Stage time and participants have been announced.

In attendance at this year’s One Piece Super Stage will be all Straw Hat voice actors, besides Brook’s VA, Cho. It’s currently unknown why Cho, real name Shigeru Nagashima, will not be in attendance.

One Piece Jump Festa Super Stage announced

What is One Piece Super Stage?

The One Piece Super Stage is a yearly panel for One Piece that takes place at Jump Festa. The Japanese voice actors for the Straw Hats are always in attendance, whether in full force or with a vast majority being present.

Eiichiro Oda, the author of One Piece, has attended in the past, but since 2016, has sent personally written messages for fans. Last year’s message teased the return of Shanks in 2021, a promise that fans are hoping Oda makes good on in the last issues of the year.

Big announcement coming soon

Jump Festa 2022 will be held both in-person and online on December 18th and 19th. The following series will receive Super Stages at the festival:

ONE PIECE, My Hero Academia, Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen & Dr. STONE.



As One Piece approaches episode 1000 on November 20, Toei Animation has confirmed that there will be a major announcement alongside the 1000th episode. While fans have many different theories on what this could be, a new One Piece movie is most likely to be announced.

As One Piece approaches episode 1000 on November 20, Toei Animation has confirmed that there will be a major announcement alongside the 1000th episode. While fans have many different theories on what this could be, a new One Piece movie is most likely to be announced.

If this does end up being the case, One Piece Super Stage could be where Toei and Oda choose to debut the trailer for the recently announced film. Having nearly all Straw Hat voice actors in attendance is special indeed, especially with COVID-19 still ravaging Japan.

There’s no doubt the One Piece Super Stage will have some sort of announcement for fans, whether from Oda’s letter or the showcasing of a new project. Given the confirmation for the 1000th episode announcement, however, it’s a safe bet whatever is shown at One Piece Super Stage will be related.

Final thoughts

While speculation is excellent, fans will have to wait for both the 1000th episode to air and Jump Festa to begin to get an idea of what One Piece Super Stage has in store this year.

Regardless, as always, it’ll be a great panel that’ll undoubtedly leave fans happy and looking forward to the series’ future.

