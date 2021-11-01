One Piece voice actors: The real faces behind the members of the Straw Hat crew

One Piece is one of the most loved and longest-running anime series of all time. Despite all the hype surrounding it the voices behind the iconic characters in this show seldom get the recognition they deserve, their faces even less so.

Boasting a humongous cast, One Piece's main characters are undoubtedly the Straw Hats Pirates, all of whom have unique personalities reflected by the actions they make and the words they speak.

The voice actors in the anime have brought the Straw Hats to life. This article will take a look at the voice actors voicing the 10 Straw Hats.

The voice actors behind the Straw Hat crew of One Piece

1) Monkey D. Luffy

Monkey D. Luffy (Image credits: onepiece.fandom.com)

The protagonist of One Piece and the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, the voice of Monkey D. Luffy, has been played by Mayumi Tanaka since 1999, when One Piece first started airing to present. Tanaka is also known for Astro Boy, Dragon Ball Z, and Yu Yu Hakusho.

Mayumi Tanaka (Image via otakung_marupok, Reddit)

The English dub for Luffy's character was done by Erica Schroeder in the 4Kids Entertainment adaptation, but more popularly by Colleen Clinkenbeard for the Funimation Entertainment version.

Thy Geekdom Con @ThyGeekdomCon

@ccarrollbeard #ThyGeekdomCon2018 Thy Geekdom Con is happy to have Voice Actress of characters like Luffy from One Piece, Momo from My Hero Academia, Lilith from Borderlands. Colleen Clinkenbeard will be at our convention November 3rd and 4th. Come by say hi and get an autograph. Thy Geekdom Con is happy to have Voice Actress of characters like Luffy from One Piece, Momo from My Hero Academia, Lilith from Borderlands. Colleen Clinkenbeard will be at our convention November 3rd and 4th. Come by say hi and get an autograph.@ccarrollbeard #ThyGeekdomCon2018 https://t.co/tUZMTYHw7T

2) Roronoa Zoro

One Piece characters all have their private reasons and motivations. The triple-sword wielding Zoro is such a character, agreeing to be Luffy's crewman to save himself from being executed. This fan-favorite role has been played by Kazuya Nakai.

Kazuya Nakai (Image via Pinterest)

One might recognize Nakai's voice as Mugen in Samurai Champloo, and from his roles in Inuyasha, Gintama, Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and Kuroko's Basketball, among many others.

Kazuya Nakai is also the voice behind Urashiki Otsutsuki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The Funimation dub for Zoro has been done by none other than Christopher Sabat, the voice of All Might in the English dub for My Hero Academia.

Christopher Sabat (Image via Wikimedia)

3) Nami

Nami in One Piece (Image via Pinterest)

Nami is another member of the Straw Hat crew with a somber backstory and like many others before and after her, Nami joins Luffy's crew with the intent to grasp the opportunity to fulfill her goals of earning the freedom of her village someday. Nami is voiced by Akemi Okamura, who has also worked in Hajime no Ippou, Pokemon and Natsume Yuujinchou.

Toei Animation @ToeiAnimation Happy birthday to Japanese voice actress, Akemi Okamura! 🎂 Happy birthday to Japanese voice actress, Akemi Okamura! 🎂 https://t.co/SPmGdym30b

In the English Funimation dub, the voice of Nami is done by Luci Christian. Christian has also played major roles like Medusa in Soul Eater, Wrath in the 2003 adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist, and Uraraka Ochaco in My Hero Academia, to mention a few amidst her vast filmography.

Luci Christian (Image via Melodiousnocturne24,DeviantArt)

4) Usopp

"God" Usopp (Image via Pinterest)

Usopp is basically the sharpshooter of Luffy's crew, and later becomes infamously known as "God" Usopp. In the japanese series, he is voiced by Kappei Yamaguchi, the voice behind famous characters such as L from Death Note, and Shinichi from Detective Conan.

Anime Corner @animecorner_ac



He is famous for voicing L Lawliet from Death Note, Usopp from One Piece, Shinichi Kudo from Detective Conan, Inuyasha from InuYasha, and many more notable roles!



#山口勝平 Today, we celebrate the 56th birthday of Kappei Yamaguchi!He is famous for voicing L Lawliet from Death Note, Usopp from One Piece, Shinichi Kudo from Detective Conan, Inuyasha from InuYasha, and many more notable roles! Today, we celebrate the 56th birthday of Kappei Yamaguchi!He is famous for voicing L Lawliet from Death Note, Usopp from One Piece, Shinichi Kudo from Detective Conan, Inuyasha from InuYasha, and many more notable roles!#山口勝平 https://t.co/oH3kM9gHtx

In the Funimation dub of One Piece, Usopp is voiced by Sonny Strait. Strait is known for his roles in the Dragon Ball series, as well as in Psycho Pass, and Assassination Classroom.

Sonny Strait (Image via Pinterest)

5) Sanji

SOUL 👑 KING @HummingSoulKing Don’t know where Sanji went but this “Soba Mask” character is pretty cool Don’t know where Sanji went but this “Soba Mask” character is pretty cool https://t.co/mfSGKe4WMR

Another fan-favorite, the runaway prince and the cook of the Stray Hats crew, Vinsmoke Sanji is voiced by Hiroaki Hirata. Hirata has also voiced characters in popular anime like Sword Art Online, Gintama, and Banana Fish.

Hiroaki Hirata in front of Sanji poster (Image via Pinterest)

The Funimation dub casts Eric Vale as Sanji. Vale has voiced characters in several major anime, including Fullmetal Alchemist, Tokyo Ghoul, Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail, Fruits Basket, and My Hero Academia.

Eric Vale (Image via Wikipedia)

6) Tony Tony Chopper

Chopper in his reindeer hybrid form (Image via Pinterest)

The adorable blue-nosed reindeer of One Piece who everyone loves, Tony Tony Chopper is a doctor and an anthropomorphic reindeer-hybrid voiced by Ikue Otani. Otani's filmography includes Yu Yu Hakusho, Sailor Moon, Naruto, Hunter x Hunter, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, among many others. She is also the voice behind Pikachu in Pokemon.

Brina Palencia voices Chopper in the Funimation dub of One Piece. Palencia also voices major characters in Ouran High School Host Club, Fairy Tail, Tokyo Ghoul, My Hero Academia, and Fruits Basket.

Voice actor Brina Palencia (Image via Facebook)

7) Nico Robin

The "demon child" of the One Piece universe, and one of the smartest members of the Straw Hats crew, Nico Robin is voiced by Yuriko Yamaguchi who has also featured in anime like Neon Genesis Evangelion, the 2003 adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist, and the Dragon Ball series.

Anime North @anime_north

We are happy to announce that Japanese Voice Actress Yuriko Yamaguchi, affiliated with Aoni Production, is coming to this year's convention.



Learn more about her at Guests at #AnimeNorth2019 We are happy to announce that Japanese Voice Actress Yuriko Yamaguchi, affiliated with Aoni Production, is coming to this year's convention.Learn more about her at animenorth.com/live/index.php… Guests at #AnimeNorth2019!We are happy to announce that Japanese Voice Actress Yuriko Yamaguchi, affiliated with Aoni Production, is coming to this year's convention.Learn more about her at animenorth.com/live/index.php… https://t.co/fq81c3DS26

Stephanie Young, the voice for Nico Robin in the One Piece English dub, is also notable for her roles in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, Ouran High School Host Club, My Hero Academia, and Attack on Titan.

8) Franky

Cutty Flam or Franky is the master shipwright of Luffy's crew and the builder of the Straw Hats' ship, the Thousand Sunny. He is voiced in the Japanese anime by Kazuki Yao. Yao has also voiced characters in Mobile Suit Gundam, Detective Conan, and Fullmetal Alchemist (2003).

Bill Butts @billdozer777

So as the sub vs dub debate goes on, know that the actors love and respect each other from both countries👌🏾 Met Kazuki Yao, who voices my favorite character in #ONEPIECE , Franky. The moment he learned I voiced Bakuzan in #OnePunchMan he freaked out and wanted a picture!So as the sub vs dub debate goes on, know that the actors love and respect each other from both countries👌🏾 Met Kazuki Yao, who voices my favorite character in #ONEPIECE, Franky. The moment he learned I voiced Bakuzan in #OnePunchMan he freaked out and wanted a picture!So as the sub vs dub debate goes on, know that the actors love and respect each other from both countries👌🏾 https://t.co/hbyrphtXP0

In the Funimation dub, Franky is voiced by Patrick Seitz, who has also had supporting roles in JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, My Hero Academia, Your Lie in April, Bungou Stray Dogs, Mob Psycho 100, Vinland Saga, Black Clover, and much more.

Patrick Seitz and his characters (Image via Reddit)

9) Brook

One Piece @OnePieceAnime Here we have Brook trying his best to stay in disguise. 💀



[via Episode 913] Here we have Brook trying his best to stay in disguise. 💀[via Episode 913] https://t.co/tgEWo7ZgFq

"Soul King" Brook is the musically talented member of the Straw Hats, who is also a skeleton. This One Piece member is voiced by Cho. Cho is a veteran voice actor, having worked in anime as old as 1989, and includes series like Inuyasha, Samurai Champloo, Seven Deadly Sins, JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, Black Clover, Boruto, and so on.

The English dub has Ian Sinclair voicing Brook. Sinclair has voiced characters in several major anime post-2000, such as Attack on Titan, Assassination Classroom, Tokyo Ghoul, My Hero Academia, Haikyuu!!, etc.

10) Jimbei

Part-Merfolk whale-man with the power to manipulate water, Jimbei is the final member of the Straw Hat pirates. He was originally voiced by Daisuke Gōri, later on by Katsuhisa Hōki after Gori passed away in 2010.

The Funimation dub has the character being voiced by Daniel Baugh.

The cast of the Stray Hats crew (Image via Reddit)

Thus we have the full crew of the Straw Hat Pirates of One Piece. But that is still a tiny look into the huge number of artists whose efforts have gone into running this classic anime series, which is about to reach its 1000th episode in November 2021.

Edited by R. Elahi