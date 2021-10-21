When will Attack on Titan end? Last episode release date, what to expect, and more

The entire anime community is excited for the release of Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2. This phenomenon by manga artist Hajime Isayama has garnered attention from fans worldwide and is truly one of the most popular anime of this generation.

Attack On Titan has announced the release date for Season 4 Part 2, which will conclude the series. This article attempts to give the viewers all the information about the upcoming Part 2 of Season 4.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 announced

Attack On Titan has announced the release date for Season 4 Part 2. It is said to be airing on January 9, 2022, just as fans had predicted previously. The anticipation is building, and even Hajime Isayama has expressed his excitement towards watching the show's finale.

How many episodes will Attack On Titan Season 2 Part 4 have?

While Attack On Titan has not confirmed the number of episodes, fans can take an educated guess and predict with considerable accuracy. It is interesting to note that the previous seasons of this show have adapted about two to three chapters per episode.

If MAPPA follows this, fans can expect between 10 and 12 episodes to conclude this masterpiece. If the studio can release each episode every week, the anime series should end by mid or late-March 2022.

What to expect in Season 4 Part 2?

As of now, it was revealed that Zeke and Eren plan on executing a plan involving mass sterilization of all Eldians. Zeke had death circling around him, until he was saved by a Pure Titan. Zeke's death would result in the failure of the plan.

Part 1 ended with Marleyans approaching Paradis and the Armor Titan, preparing to battle it against the Attack Titan.

This fight would have significant consequences. If Eren manages to defeat the Armored Titan, it will make him practically unstoppable. Apart from this, the finale might finally show what might happen to Falco and Gabi, who have shown grit and determination despite being young kids.

Where can one watch Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2?

It’s safe to assume that Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 will be aired on Funimation, Crunchyroll and Hulu. These platforms should have the subtitled episodes airing along with the Japanese broadcast.

The dubbed episodes will be aired following the Toonami broadcast. While these are not official statements, this has been the trend for previous seasons, and fans can also expect the same for the conclusion.

Edited by R. Elahi