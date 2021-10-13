Attack On Titan Final Season: Twitter goes berserk as one of the greatest animes inches closer to its conclusion

Attack On Titan is probably one of the most popular anime shows of this generation. While the manga has come to an end, fans are incredibly excited for the final season's release. Attack On Titan fans cannot contain their excitement for the conclusion of the series.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Scheduled for January 9, 2022!

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Scheduled for January 9, 2022!

Attack On Titan fans have taken to social media to express their excitement. The anticipation continues to build with fans reacting to the trailer of Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2.

Attack On Titan is probably one of the most popular anime series of this generation and has received plaudits from fans worldwide. The intricate plot, twists, and constant tension set in a dystopian universe make this show unique. The characters are complex, each revealing a unique backstory, adding to the complexity of the characters. The show is also not afraid of killing characters which also evokes deep emotional feelings from the viewers.

Attack On Titan fans could not contain their excitement as the official statement confirmed the release of Season 4 Part 2 of the show. One fan tweeted, expressing their excitement and saying:

“Although I've read the manga, I can't wait for this masterpiece.. The end of one of the greatest animes ever..”

The creator of the Attack On Titan manga series, Hajime Isayama, also took to social media and said:

“I’m really looking forward to the start of the second final season. Even in the original, it was a really difficult drawing and I am very sorry that MAPPA will have a hard time again for many scenes…but the difficult scenes I’m looking forward to the most. I hope that people who see it for the first time in anime will also enjoy it.”

Attack on Titan Wiki @AoTWiki Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2Comment from Hajime Isayama Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2Comment from Hajime Isayama https://t.co/0caOiYGTAm

The fans are gearing up for the release of the final season, which will be released on January 9, 2022. MAPPA has not confirmed the official release time, but Attack On Titans fans assume it will be released at 12.45 PM PDT based on the past seasons’ release trend. It is interesting to note that Japan will air an OAD episode before the premiere of Attack On Titan Season 4 part 2.

