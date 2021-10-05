Top 10 most powerful Titans in 'Attack on Titan'

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers.

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime series that was released in 2013. As the title suggests, Titans are an integral part of the show. There’s a variety of them, each showcasing a unique skill set and power levels.

These are the most powerful Titans

10) Cart Titan

The Cart Titan debuted in season 4 episode 3 and was controlled by Pieck Finger. This Titan is a quadrupedal and plays a support role in this show. The Cart Titan displays immense endurance as the user can repeatedly shift from the human form to the Titan form without showing fatigue signs.

The Cart Titan has multiple turrets placed on its back. This, paired with its speed, makes it the top 10 most potent Titans in the show.

9) Female Titan

Female Titan is one of the most powerful that debuted in season episode 17 and Annie Leonhart. This Titan can harden specific body parts, which help defend against incoming attacks to the neck. It can also push in offense by hardening the knuckles or the legs.

This Titan can also summon smaller Titans with her scream when in danger. These abilities and skills of the shifter make this one of the most powerful Titans in the series.

8) Beast Titan

This Titan was introduced in season 2 episode1 and was used by Tom Ksaver and Zeke Yeager. This Titan’s core strength is its powerful throwing abilities. It can crush boulders and throw them in a baseball pitch-like manner, causing massive destruction to anyone facing this Titan.

This Titan can make humans turn into Titans owing to Zeke Yeager’s royal blood. It can also harden its skin which makes it one of the most powerful Titans in the show.

7) Jaw Titan

The Jaw Titan was introduced in season 2 episode 4 and has multiple users, including Ymir and Falco Grice. This Titan is probably one of the smallest on the list but also the fastest. This Titan is extremely agile and uses its hardened teeth to cut through anything it wishes to. Its agility paired with strength makes it one of the most powerful Titans on this list.

6) Armored Titan

This Titan debuted in the first episode of Attack on Titan, with Reiner Braun as the user. This defensive Titan is one of the hardest Titans to kill in the show. Its armor is almost impossible to penetrate, and this can be a hindrance while trying to deal damage to the Titan. It is perfect for hand-to-hand combat due to the hardened skin that deals a ton of damage with every strike making it one of the most powerful Titans in the show.

5) Colossal Titan

This massive Titan was introduced in the first episode of the show and blew a hole in Wall maria. This Titan has Bertolt Hoover and Armin Arlert as its users. This is one of the biggest Titans with furnace-like heat emitting throughout its body. This makes it almost impossible for a scout to come within close range to slice its weak point, and that's why it is one of the most powerful Titans by a fair margin.

4) Attack Titan

This is undoubtedly one of the most powerful Titans. Introduced in season 1 episode 7, this beast was used by Eren Yeager, Eren Kruger, and Grisha Yeager. This Titan is agile, strong and allows its current user to see the memories of past users. Its fighting ability has been proven repeatedly in the show, making it one of the most powerful Titans in the show.

3) War Hammer Titan

This Titan was hyped by fans across the world and for the right reasons. This unique capability allows its user to control the Titan remotely while being enclosed in a crystal case. It can create weapons by hardening its flesh, making it very versatile in combat. Therefore the War Hammer Titan is one of the most powerful.

2) Wall Titans

Wall Titans were introduced in season 2 episode 25, and have no known users. These are slightly smaller than the colossal Titans, and they make up the three walls. They protect Paradis Island and are a deterrent to those who are a threat to the island. These Titans might not be as impressive individually, but they can be weapons of mass destruction when released as a group.

1) Founding Titan

This Titan was introduced in season 2 episode 12, and its users were Karl Fritz, Ymir Fritz, Frieda Reiss, Uri Reiss, Grisha Yeager, and Eren Jaeger. This is the most powerful Titan of the lot. If the shifter is of royal blood, they can turn any Eldian into a Titan, control the minds of every Titan and its subsequent shifters, and alter the memories of Eldians. These abilities make it the most powerful Titan in the show.

