Jujutsu Kaisen 0.5: Akutami’s hilarious promotion of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is all set to be released on December 24th in Japan, and Mangaka Akutami Gege has just released Jujutsu Kaisen 0.5, a hilarious promotion for the movie.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0.5 shows the daily lives of Okkotsu Yuta and his classmates when they were first years, and it is numbered as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168.5. The character has a central role in the movie, and will have a larger role to play in the future run of the manga.

ジヘ @ 5️⃣包帯楽園 @soukatsu_ more details of Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0.5



- drawn by Akutami Gege

- 9 pages

- bonus edition depicting the daily slice-of-life moments of Okkotsu and the other first years (Maki, Inumaki, Panda)

- storyboards of JJK 0 manga

- Akutami Gege Q&A

Jujutsu Kaisen 0.5 Extra Edition promotional feature bring humors to fans

Jujutsu Kaisen 0.5 is a 9-page chapter that starts with the announcement of the upcoming movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. In this special addition, Okkotsu Yuta, Zen’in Maki, Inumaki Toge, and Panda, the second-year students during Itadori Yuji and Fushiguro Megumi’s first year at Tokyo Jujutsu High, are portrayed in their first year.

The characters have run out of money, and their monthly payment from their school is still two weeks away. In such a situation, Yuta and friends ask Ieri Shoko to refer them to a daily paying job

Jujutsu Kaisen 0.5 cover (image via TCBScans)

Jujutsu Kaisen 0.5 then shows the students working at a cosmetic store run by Shoko’s friend who is a Window (those who know about the Jujutsu world). As the students worry about how to do their job, Iori Utahime from Kyoto Jujutsu High comes in. What follows is a hilarious conversation about skin care and aging, with Utahime mourning her age (31 at the time of Jujutsu Kaisen 0).

Akutami's humour was sorely missed in recent manga chapters (image via TCBScans)

As Okkotsu Yuta wishes Utahime good luck, she wonders if he is really related to Gojo Satoru, a fact that comes to light in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. In a comical “Skip Ad” style panel, Akutami draws Gojo, with the confession that Gojo had to show up because he is popular and Toho Animation Studio wanted him to feature in the chapter.

Back to Jujutsu Kaisen 0.5, Utahime has to go to a Grouper, and since the students have been cooking for themselves to save money, she asks them to cook for it. When they asked her if they would get paid, they realized they never asked how much they would be getting paid for their current job. Which, ironically, turned out to be far below the minimum wage.

In conclusion

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is in a very high-tension situation right now, and the anime-only fans are anticipating the movie. In this situation, this 9-page Extra Edition was a much necessary break.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0.5 reconnected manga readers back to the initial chapters when Akutami always had room to add a funny side note to every page, and it will interest anime-only fans into giving Jujutsu Kaisen manga a try. Most importantly, it got all fans, manga readers and anime watchers alike, all the more hyped for Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

