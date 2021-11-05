The Jujutsu Kaisen Movie 0 trailer released November 4, and fans now know exactly when the movie will be coming out.

The trailer also clues viewers in on who we can anticipate for both the heroes and villains in this story. Upon taking a closer look at the trailer, viewers can get a pretty good idea of what to expect from the movie.

Jujutsu Kaisen Movie 0 trailer: Release date, what to expect, and more

Plot Overview

Various shots of Yuta Okkotsu as he appears in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

The Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 0 movie will focus on Yuta Okkotsu, a current second-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu high. During the movie's events, he’s discovered as a special-grade cursed human by Satoru Gojo, who then enrolls Yuta in Jujutsu High.

Yuta then reveals he’s possessed by Rika, a childhood love who met with a tragic fate during one of their playdates. The manga version of Volume 0 follows Yuta as he seeks answers to why Rika haunts him and also how to control his powers. Based on the trailer, the movie will follow the same story fairly well.

Release date and trailer

As seen towards the end of the trailer, Jujutsu Kaisen Movie 0 will release on Friday, December 24, or Christmas Eve. A holiday release window is a great choice for this movie; Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 will be widely available by then, and watching the JJK movie then series will be a great way to establish new fans.

The trailer also features the movie's opening theme, “Itto” (The Only Way) by King Gnu. King Gnu is also known for their performance of Banana Fish’s ending theme 1, “Prayer X”, which garnered favor with Banana Fish fans.

As expected, we can also see MAPPA Studio’s quality work bringing the Jujutsu Kaisen aesthetic to life in the trailer. Dynamic battle scenes feel real just as they did in Jujutsu Kaisen S1, while low-intensity shots present in the trailer highlight that consistent quality throughout.

What to expect

Suguru Geto, the main antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and presumed antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen Film 0 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

As is evident in the trailer, familiar friends such as Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki, Panda, and Satoru Gojo are present. We also have an old rival popping up in the form of Suguru Geto, who is seemingly opposed to Gojo and friends. Perhaps Jujutsu Kaisen Movie 0 will expand upon why exactly Geto is enemies with Gojo and the Jujutsu world.

Something to note at the end of the trailer is the split screen shot we have of Yuta and Geto. They both seem to be preparing for battle, perhaps inferring that Yuta vs Geto will be the final showdown of the film.

If true, this would certainly shake up the power structure of Jujutsu Kaisen as a whole. We got snippets of praise for Yuta in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1, but nothing that would make viewers feel he’s on Geto’s level. To not only be told, but shown that Yuta can stand up to Geto would be truly mind-boggling indeed.

Edited by R. Elahi