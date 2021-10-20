Mob Psycho 100 season 3: Expected release date, trailer, and Easter eggs

After more than two years of waiting, Studio Bones has finally announced the third season of Mob Psycho 100. A series by the creator of One Punch Man, manga artist ONE, and Studio Bones promises more of Mob Psycho 100's unique and vibrant art style, along with its host of captivating but wacky characters. Unfortunately, only season 2 of the anime is available on Netflix.

What we know about Mob Psycho 100 so far

Setsuo Ito reprises the role of the central character Kageyama Shigeo or "Mob", with Takahiro Sakurai once more voicing his mentor Arataka Reigen. Akio Otsuka plays the scheming green ghost-fire-shaped evil spirit Dimple, who, despite being Mob's enemy at the beginning of the series, became an ally after being defeated by him. The trailer also promises the return of fan-loved characters like Mob's younger brother Kageyama Ritsu, Hanazawa Teruki, and the members of the Body Improvement Club.

Speculations

Mob Psycho II ends at chapter 91 of the manga. The manga itself was completed in December 2017 with 101 chapters published in a set of sixteen volumes. Presuming that the third season of the anime picks up from where season 2 left off, this may very well be the final animated season of Mob Psycho 100. With only ten chapters' worth of material available, we might expect extra content or divergence from manga canon.

While no specific release date has been announced yet, there is a definite possibility of the anime airing early next year for Winter 2022, Mob Psycho II previously having aired from January 7 to April 1, 2019.

Easter eggs

Comparing the official trailer of Mob Psycho 100 season 3 to that of the earlier season shows the repetition of some clips from both the trailer and the season proper, with references to specific running gags throughout the series and glimpses of several major characters who appeared in season 1 and 2. Ardent Mob Psycho 100 fans also noticed Easter eggs for Mob Psycho III trailer among the twelve episodes of season 2.

Some extra observations

Mob Psycho 100 follows the life of Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. Mob, an introverted and compelling protagonist. He learns to embrace himself and be more socially competent to lead an ordinary life, things that his psychic powers can't help him with at all. Ironically, the word "mob" often refers to 'background character.' The trailer for Mob Psycho III showcases a series of clips with psychedelic animation and several voices saying just one word: Mob, establishing Mob as anything but the background character. We hope that by the end of this series, Mob will finally have finished the journey of embracing and finally being comfortable with who he truly is.

