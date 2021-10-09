Where to watch 'Blue Period'? Release date, trailer and all about Netflix's highly-anticipated anime series

Netflix is back with another anime series, this time with the highly-anticipated Blue Period. The anime series is full of life, beauty, and all things artistic, but what makes this particular story different is that it's bound to resonate extremely well with people of all ages.

An adaptation of the Japanese manga written and illustrated by Tsubasa Yamaguchi, the anime series follows the story of popular student Yatora Yaguchi who, despite having everything, feels nothing but emptiness inside of him. However, he discovers his love for art after looking at a painting and then decides to put his every emotion to excel at painting and get selected into the Tokyo University of the Arts.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's Blue Period.

When will 'Blue Period' release?

The anime adaptation was announced by Seven Arcs earlier this year in January, and it made an advanced streaming debut on Netflix Japan on September 25, 2021. The first episode of Blue Period was just released today and is now available to stream along with a weekly release of new episodes every Saturday at 12.30 pm (IST) on Netflix.

The official synopsis of the manga series for Blue Period reads:

"Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It's an effortless performance, and, ultimately... a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst—and he's about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be!"

'Blue Period' Trailer

Netflix Anime released the official trailer for Blue Period last month, sending all anime and manga lovers into a frenzy. The anime is directed by Katsuya Asano and Koji Masunari, who have also worked on other popular anime like Yu-Gi-Oh VRAINS, Naruto, Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic as well as the Photon series.

Additionally, the cast of Blue Period are all well-known anime voice actors, from Hiromu Mineta and Yumiri Hanamori voicing the two main leads, followed by Yume Miyamoto, Daiki Yamashita and many more as other voice cast members.

The original manga series of Blue Period has 11 volumes that have been published in Japan, with the most recent installment released on September 22, 2021. However, for English readers, only six volumes are currently available.

Blue Period is now streaming on Netflix with new episodes every Saturday.

