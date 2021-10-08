Top 10 best romance anime of all time

The romance anime genre is extremely popular due to its unique story-telling techniques and the sheer variety of shows available. Some shows are extremely realistic, making it seem like someone’s real life is being shown to the viewer. Others are rather unrealistic, focusing more on the feel-good aspect with fairy tale-like endings.

The romance anime genre has been around for quite some time and a good number of these shows are being released regularly as well. The list for this genre is unending, but there are some absolute gems that are a must-watch for romance anime fanatics. These rankings are subjective as every individual has their own preferences. This can be considered to be more of a generalized list of certain shows that romance anime enthusiasts must definitely watch.

Top romance anime series to watch

10) The Garden of Words

Garden of Words is an amazing romance anime movie with stunning visuals. This movie is about a young boy who decides to skip class and eventually meets a mysterious woman. The sound of the raindrops trickling down when the characters are sitting in a beautiful garden is refreshing. He is passionate about making shoes and decides to make one for the enchanting woman he met.

9) Fruits Basket

This romance anime series does an amazing job of introducing each of its major characters and definitely creates a strong connection between them and the viewers. This show has undergone a remake and is an absolute must-watch for every romance anime fan out there.

8) Rascal Does Not Dream Of Bunny Girl Senpai

This is another great romance anime series that is about a girl named Mai Sakurajima who is suffering from “puberty syndrome.” This makes her invisible to the world and is often found wearing a bunny girl suit in the hopes of catching someone’s attention. Eventually, she meets someone and the story revolves around Mai and Sakuta who love each other. Sakuta helps Mai during a rough phase that she is going through which strengthens the bond they share.

7) Oregairu

Oregairu is one of the best romance anime series that is loved by fans all across the world. This romance anime series is about Hachiman Hikigaya who happens to be a loner in his school. He is forced to join a club with two other girls and the club’s activity involves helping people in their school. This series is written in such a way that it has a more character-driven plot. Each episode is like peeling one layer of an onion, revealing Hachiman’s character and showing his personal development.

6) I Want to Eat your Pancreas

This is another amazing romance anime movie with an amusing title, but rest assured, it is an absolute sobfest. Haruki is an introvert who comes across a diary in the hospital. To his surprise, it belonged to his extremely popular classmate Sakura, and it had a secret of hers which she hadn't shared with anybody in their class. Haruki realizes that Sakura has very little time left as she is suffering from a terminal pancreatic disease. They make memories together that they can never forget. Watching this movie is truly an amazing experience.

5) A Silent Voice

A Silent Voice is another masterpiece of a romance anime. This movie is about a deaf young girl who was bullied by a boy when they were young. The boy, Shoya Ishida, grows up to be more responsible and repents the mistakes he had made. He meets the girl Nishimiya and develops a close bond with her. This movie is a bit of a tear-jerker, owing to the beautiful writing and visuals.

4) HoriMiya

This is a wonderful anime series that shows two characters who share a bond while keeping certain secrets from the general public. Hori is a homebody who is always engaged in housework while taking care of her sibling. On the other hand, Miyamura seems like a nerdy loner, but, in reality, he’s far from the image he portrays, hiding his ear piercings and tattoos when he's at school. This is a wonderful show with many unexpected events that are delightful to watch.

3) Your Name

Your Name is one of the most beautiful romance anime with an intricate plot that combines real-life as well as mythological elements. The story is about two unlikely individuals who share a connection transcending time and space. This story has wonderful visuals, and an atmospheric soundtrack that truly sets the mood while watching the movie. This movie is far from realistic, but it induces a feeling of wanting to search for one’s kindred spirit and experience a speck of such far-reaching love.

2) Your Lie in April

This anime series is a little deceptive for the viewers who are about to embark on this tragic journey. The optimistic atmosphere along with vibrant colors gives the viewers a feeling of a typical romance comedy show. But before viewers even realize it, they are witnessing characters with tragic pasts. This is an anime series in which the main character Arima Kousei, who happens to be a piano prodigy, is unable to play the instrument due to his traumatic past. This changes when he meets Kaori Miyazono, who has her own set of secrets that unfold during the course of the show.

1) Clannad

Clannad is one of the most popular anime series that is known for being a sobfest. This show has an intricately woven plot with well-rounded character development that is extremely realistic. It feels less like a show and more like watching someone’s real life unfolding before one’s eyes. One particular aspect that makes this show one of the best romance anime series around is that the show is filled with ups and downs, unlike most romance anime which are quite linear. The intricate plot paired with a beautiful soundtrack makes this one of the best romance anime series.

