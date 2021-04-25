Top 3 trainers in the anime that deserved more Pokemon

There have been countless characters introduced into the world of Pokemon. Some have been companions of Ash Ketchum, while others have rivaled the young trainer.

However, had The Pokemon Company given a few characters more Pocket Monsters, the show would have been even more entertaining.

For some reason or another, the franchise simply didn't think certain trainers were entitled to have more than just a few Pokemon on their teams.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 3 trainers that deserved more Pokemon in the anime

#3 - Iris

Iris in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Iris had a mediocre amount of Pokemon, though what is truly bothersome is her lack of Dragon-types for a character who specializes in training Dragon Pokemon.

She only had three Dragon-type Pokemon but featured as a main character in the anime for a long duration. Surprisingly, Iris didn't receive or catch more Pokemon in the show considering she was traveling with Ash Ketchum, a trainer who wishes to "Catch 'em all!"

#2 - Misty

Misty in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Misty did use quite a few different Pocket Monsters in the Pokemon anime. However, she should've been entitled to more Pokemon on her side than she did.

Being both a Gym Leader and traveling companion of Ash Ketchum means that Pokemon were an incredibly important aspect to Misty's life and career. The franchise missed a trick by not allowing the character to catch a few more Pokemon.

#1 - Serena

Serena in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Serena is the #1 character that deserved to have more Pokemon in the anime. The primary reason being that despite being one of the most loved characters to feature on the show, she only had three Pocket Monsters to call her own in the show.

The only three Pokemon that Serena regularly had with her in the anime were Fennekin, Pancham, and Sylveon. Of course, she also had other evolutions of these Pokemon, but that doesn't count as an additional team member.

The Pokemon franchise would have done well to let Serena use more Pocket Monsters in the show.

