Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168: Leaked spoilers, release date, where to read, and more

There haven't been any Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 raw scans released this week yet, but some Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 leaked spoilers have emerged on Twitter and Readjujutsukaisen website. Continuing from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 167, these spoilers indicate that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 will focus completely on Fushiguro Megumi’s fight in Tokyo No. 2 Colony.

[Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 leaked spoilers are not confirmed.]

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 leaked spoilers announce Fushiguro’s first kill

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 leaked spoilers, fans will get two color pages this week, one featuring the second popularity poll, and one with Yuuji, Choso, and Eso sitting in a gloomy room with Kechizu standing behind them. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 is titled Tokyo No.1 Colony, Part 8.

Release date and where to read

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 167: Megumi faces a powerful opponent in the next Culling Game battle! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3lyPDDY Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 167: Megumi faces a powerful opponent in the next Culling Game battle! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3lyPDDY https://t.co/ZE12zTGFWQ

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 will be officially available for reading on Viz.com and Manga Plus for free on Sunday, December 12 at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7:00 AM

Central Time: 9:00 AM

Eastern Time: 10:00 AM

British Time: 3:00 PM

European Time: 4:00 PM

India Time: 8.30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 leaked spoilers are available on Twitter and on several online manga-reading websites.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 leaked spoilers

FingersCrossed @FingersCro55ed

.

.

.

Because the chapter leaks this week have been confusing and all over the place, I've created a chronological summary of the chapter. Ofc there could still be some inaccurate things but this is generally what happens in chapter 168.



#JJKleaks Jujutsu Kaisen 168 LEAKSBecause the chapter leaks this week have been confusing and all over the place, I've created a chronological summary of the chapter. Ofc there could still be some inaccurate things but this is generally what happens in chapter 168. Jujutsu Kaisen 168 LEAKS...Because the chapter leaks this week have been confusing and all over the place, I've created a chronological summary of the chapter. Ofc there could still be some inaccurate things but this is generally what happens in chapter 168.#JJKleaks https://t.co/sQaSlGlFYG

At the end of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 167, we saw an eyeball drop near Fushiguro Megumi and explode. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 leaked spoilers reveal that this eyeball belongs to an ally of Reggie called Iori Hazenoki, who currently has 35 points. The eyeball that exploded is missing from his socket but gets recovered really fast.

Remi can harden her scorpion hair, and she attacks Megumi with it. as Megumi handles her, Reggie turns one of his receipts into gasoline, which Iori sets on fire by exploding a tooth he pulled out. Reggie’s full name is Reggie Star and he has 41 points. Remi and Megumi flee inside the building.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 leaked spoilers next reveal that the intruder with a ponytail from the last chapter comes back to attack Megumi despite having been thrown off the building. He has 28 points. Megumi asks Remi to retreat, but she attacks him again. Just then Higuruma’s new rule gets announced and the ponytail guy gets distracted.

Megumi throws him off the building again, this time using Max Elephant, and attacks him using a cursed tool. Megumi gets 5 points, which indicates that he has killed that Sorcerer.

FingersCrossed @FingersCro55ed

.

.

.

Reggie's full name is Reggie Star.... (get it... register... haha Gege)

Megumi kills that one guy with Max Elephant and some cursed tool.

The half-naked, half-superman guy is Fumihiko Takaba, 0 points. He's helping Megumi.



#JJKLeaks Jujutsu Kaisen 168 LEAKSReggie's full name is Reggie Star.... (get it... register... haha Gege)Megumi kills that one guy with Max Elephant and some cursed tool.The half-naked, half-superman guy is Fumihiko Takaba, 0 points. He's helping Megumi. Jujutsu Kaisen 168 LEAKS...Reggie's full name is Reggie Star.... (get it... register... haha Gege)Megumi kills that one guy with Max Elephant and some cursed tool.The half-naked, half-superman guy is Fumihiko Takaba, 0 points. He's helping Megumi.#JJKLeaks https://t.co/xZFf0Zfmyh

Next in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 leaked spoilers, Reggie and Iori came down the building using an umbrella which they presumably got from one of Reggie’s receipts. Megumi decides against using his domain expansion since he still cannot erect a barrier around it.

Iori throws another tooth at Megumi, but Takaba Fumihiko comes to his aid, and the teeth bombs don’t work on him. Takaba is dressed in a “Center Man” costume, half-naked and half-clad in a Superman outfit. He currently has zero points. According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 leaked spoilers, this is where the chapter ends.

Speculations

shounenVibes @iam_samuel5



JJK 167 #JujutsuKaisen Reggie’s CT has to to do with knives🤔🤔..An eyeball causality falling down from the sky😅😅..Love Gege for this😆😆JJK 167 #呪術本誌 Reggie’s CT has to to do with knives🤔🤔..An eyeball causality falling down from the sky😅😅..Love Gege for this😆😆JJK 167 #呪術本誌 #JujutsuKaisen https://t.co/5bhVZNh8zC

If Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 leaked spoilers are true, then Reggie’s Curse Technique enables him to turn any receipt into the item noted on that receipt, like the knives he used in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 167 against Megumi's Black Divine Dog. Iori’s Curse technique allows him to turn any part of his body into an explosive upon severing it from his body, and once it explodes it recovers by itself.

Combined, Reggie and his allies had 104 points, with Remi excluded. However, with Megumi having killed the ponytail guy according to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 leaked spoilers, they lost 28 points without it being transferred to any of them.

FingersCrossed @FingersCro55ed

.

.

.

Megumi be looking real good this chapter 🥰 He still got one of the coolest fighting styles in the series and now that he's able to emerge from shadows his vibe is unmatched



#JujutsuKaisen #JJK Jujutsu Kaisen 167Megumi be looking real good this chapter 🥰 He still got one of the coolest fighting styles in the series and now that he's able to emerge from shadows his vibe is unmatched Jujutsu Kaisen 167...Megumi be looking real good this chapter 🥰 He still got one of the coolest fighting styles in the series and now that he's able to emerge from shadows his vibe is unmatched#JujutsuKaisen #JJK https://t.co/IHVSPuUjtX

If Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 leaked spoilers are true, then Fushiguro makes his first kill in the culling game in this chapter. Megumi had been on a sharp mental decline ever since he parted ways with Yuuji, and he had alluded before that he did not mind killing 20 sorcerers and earning 100 points by himself. Megumi’s domain expansion is still under work, and he might perfect it in upcoming chapters.

Takaba in chapter 146 (Image via Shonen Jump)

After having introduced him in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 146, Akutami brings Takaba Fumihiko back in this chapter as Fushiguro’s ally, according to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 leaked spoilers. His costume may be a reference to Takaba’s dark sense of humor. It is interesting that Iori’s Curse Technique does not work on him, which indicates that he has something up his sleeves, which makes it equally baffling that he only has Zero points.

In conclusion

Also Read Article Continues below

If Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 leaked spoilers turn out to be true, then this might indicate Fushiguro Megumi’s mental descent. However, Yuuji might soon make his journey towards his classmate. With Takaba’s return, Akutami might be planning to provide support from other places as well. Hopefully everything will be clarified once Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 is officially released.

Edited by R. Elahi