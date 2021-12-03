Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 English scans (spoilers): Higuruma, Kenjaku, and Fushiguro

The unofficial English scans of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 are out now, and they elaborate on the speculations from the raw scans that were leaked earlier this week.

Gege Akutami’s manga returns after a break, and moves onto Tokyo Colony no. 2 and wraps up the Higuruma section. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 is titled Tokyo No.1 colony: part 7, and sees the return of Fushiguro Megumi, as well as Kenjaku.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 English scans reveal more about the Culling Game

Higuruma’s farewell

TCB Scans @TCBScans

Be mindful online of official only readers!



Link to the chapter in our Bio.



#jjk167 #jujutsukaisen167 #jjkspoilers Chapter 167: "Tokyo No.1 Colony ⑦" of Jujutsu Kaisen is out!Be mindful online of official only readers!Link to the chapter in our Bio. #jujutsukaisen167 spoilers Chapter 167: "Tokyo No.1 Colony ⑦" of Jujutsu Kaisen is out!Be mindful online of official only readers!Link to the chapter in our Bio.#jjk167 #jujutsukaisen167 #jjkspoilers #jujutsukaisen167spoilers https://t.co/ad997h5O2x

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 167 begins with Higuruma using his 100 points to get Kogane to create a new rule which lets players transfer points between themselves. With this, Higuruma has a surplus of two points left, which he had acquired by killing a Judge and prosecutor before he entered Tokyo. He gives one point to Yuuji, keeping one for himself so that both of them can keep playing the Culling Game for 19 more days.

Despite Yuuji asking Higuruma to join him and Fushiguro, Higuruma says his farewell to Yuuji, saying that he'll hate himself if he stays any longer. It is uncertain if Higuruma will appear again in Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Reggie’s theory

Reggie's three points (image via TCBscans)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 then shows Fushiguro Megumi in his meeting with Reggie, into which Remi had deceitfully brought him back in Chapter 163.

Reggie asks Megumi about the Culling Game, and Megumi tells him that it is a ritual that aims to take advantage of the Curse Energy of the players, but does not mention Tengen. Reggie then theorizes that what Megumi said is either a façade or a secondary plan for Kenjaku.

Reggie then lists three reasons: The number of players, the difference in the ability of the players, and the barrier rules. He concludes that Kenjaku wants only the strongest sorcerers to survive in each barrier and has a far more sinister plan for all of them.

Kenjaku in China

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 then cuts to Kenjaku in China. He is standing in front of a group of men, who ask him to sit down in Mandarin Chinese, and Kenjaku thanks them for inviting him, also in Mandarin Chinese.

It's noteworthy that the stitch-marks on Getou Suguru’s body, which Kenjaku is occupying right now, has healed considerably in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167. They now resemble the stitches on the forehead of Yuuji’s mother from his flashbacks. Whether it is a simple thing that Getou’s body has healed, or it has further implications like Kenjaku needs to change bodies soon, is unclear at the moment.

Megumi vs Reggie

FingersCrossed @FingersCro55ed

.

.

.

Megumi be looking real good this chapter 🥰 He still got one of the coolest fighting styles in the series and now that he's able to emerge from shadows his vibe is unmatched



#JujutsuKaisen #JJK Jujutsu Kaisen 167Megumi be looking real good this chapter 🥰 He still got one of the coolest fighting styles in the series and now that he's able to emerge from shadows his vibe is unmatched Jujutsu Kaisen 167...Megumi be looking real good this chapter 🥰 He still got one of the coolest fighting styles in the series and now that he's able to emerge from shadows his vibe is unmatched#JujutsuKaisen #JJK https://t.co/IHVSPuUjtX

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 then returns to Megumi and Reggie. Reggie asks Megumi to join him because he is gathering a group of strong sorcerers to counter whatever Kenjaku is planning.

Megumi plainly says that Remi is not strong at all, and infers that Reggie will kill her once she has outlasted her usefulness. Megumi then asks her to transfer her 100 points to him, with the surety that Yuuji will get the new rule implemented by then, post which Megumi will join Reggie. However, she declines and they start to fight.

Megumi drops Nue on the intruder (image via TCBscans)

The fight barely begins when a guy with a ponytail attacks Megumi from behind. With lightning-fast reflexes, he uses his shadow to defeat the ponytail guy and throw him out of the window, immediately crashing him to the ground using Nue.

But as he turns to Reggie, he sees that Reggie has stabbed the Black Divine dog whom Megumi sent after him. Reggie then reprimands him and says that Megumi will die if he goes on intending not to kill anyone. As he says this, an eyeball drops from the sky, and explodes next to Megumi in the last panel of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167.

Reggie's warning to Megumi (image via TCBscans)

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 is information heavy and needs detailed inspection. After six chapters there is finally some development in the Culling Game structure, and Kenjaku’s intentions seem far more sinister than they first appeared.

FingersCrossed @FingersCro55ed

.

.

.

We got so much information and speculation this chapter

Most interesting thing is definitely Kenjaku negotiating with different countries. Maybe Reggie is right and we don't know the true purpose of the Culling Games yet 🤔

#JujutsuKaisen #JJK Jujutsu Kaisen 167We got so much information and speculation this chapterMost interesting thing is definitely Kenjaku negotiating with different countries. Maybe Reggie is right and we don't know the true purpose of the Culling Games yet 🤔 Jujutsu Kaisen 167...We got so much information and speculation this chapterMost interesting thing is definitely Kenjaku negotiating with different countries. Maybe Reggie is right and we don't know the true purpose of the Culling Games yet 🤔#JujutsuKaisen #JJK https://t.co/QZAXysOZX9

While Higuruma’s farewell in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 was unexpected, it also means that Yuuji will be searching for Megumi soon. It is unclear what exactly Reggie’s Curse Technique is or whose eyeball it was that dropped near Megumi, but it is certain that even with his evolved prowess and technique, Megumi is in trouble. Hopefully Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 168 will clear things up.

Megumi is the focus of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 167 (image via TCBscans, color: eYuler)

Also Read Article Continues below

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 will be officially released on December 5th, a day earlier for some regions, and will be available for reading on Viz.com, Manga Plus, and Shueisha’s other online platforms.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan