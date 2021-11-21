Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 analysis: Yuuji gets a new ally

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 official scans were just released, and like the spoilers suggested, Itadori Yuuji and Higuruma’s fight comes to a close. Higuruma sympathizes with Yuuji and agrees to give him his 100 points. Here is a detailed analysis and speculation.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166: Higuruma sympathizes with Yuuji

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 165 recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 165, after Judgeman confiscates Yuuji’s curse energy, Higuruma acknowledges Yuuji as a worthy opponent. However, Yuuji manages to find the loophole in Higuruma’s Domain Deadly Sentencing and asks for a retrial. Judgeman then accuses Yuuji of committing mass murder in Shibuya and Yuuji admits to it. Judgeman sentences Yuuji to death.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 is titled “Tokyo no. 1 colony part 6.” It is the 6th installment of the Tokyo colony segment of the culling game arc.

Higuruma vs Yuuji

Higuruma's hammer turns into a sword (Image via tcbscans, coloring: eYuler)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 opens with Higuruma’s past, from the time he was still an apprentice lawyer, when Higuruma is given an opportunity to become a judge. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 then cuts to Higuruma’s judge’s hammer changing into an executioner’s sword.

It is explained that the death penalty is Judgeman’s heaviest sentence, where the opponent’s curse technique, or curse energy in Yuuji’s case, is disabled, and Higuruma is equipped with a sword. Higuruma immediately attacks Yuuji, and the two fight.

Higuruma’s thoughts on humans

Humans are Hideous (Image via TcbScans)

In Higuruma’s inner monolog, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 reveals that Higuruma is disappointed in Yuuji. He believes that all humans are rotten beings, flawed and hideous. There is no deeper meaning to people; most of the time a person is exactly as they appear. Empathizing with someone essentially means understanding the flaws and reasons behind their actions.

After a few pages depicting the incredible fight, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 then goes back to the scene from the first page. Higuruma says that despite his pessimistic thinking now, he used to believe that these flaws are worth understanding. This is why he declined the promotion, choosing to remain a lawyer who empathizes with the criminals and the victims, and helps those in need.

Yuuji is innocent

Higuruma questioning Yuuji's decision (Image via TcbScans)

Higuruma then wonders why Yuuji admitted to the crime. As Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 explains, Judgeman shares all evidence with Higuruma, and as such, he is aware that it was Ryomen Sukuna who committed the murders and not Itadori Yuuji. He then proclaims that Yuuji did not kill them, and his sword disappears, resulting in Yuuji punching him squarely in the stomach.

Higuruma lies there as he explains to Yuuji why it wasn’t Yuuji’s fault. In technical terms, Higuruma points out that Yuuji’s body was taken over by Sukuna. It was not by choice or design, and Yuuji is considered a non-compos mentis, a legal term denoting those who were not in their senses during the crime. Higuruma then proclaims in the next panel of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166, loud and clear, that Itadori Yuuji is innocent.

Yuuji’s new ally

Higuruma and Yuuji exchanging blows (Image via tcbscans, coloring: MaddassArt)

But Yuuji continues to claim to be at fault, because he was too weak to control Sukuna. Higuruma then says that there must be many people with similar weaknesses, and asks Yuuji to sit down, agreeing to give Yuuji his 100 points.

In the next page of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166, Higuruma asks Yuuji if he has ever killed someone on his own volition, to which Yuuji replies in the affirmative. Higuruma blankly says that it must have been the worst feeling.

The last panel of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 shows Higuruma standing over two dead bodies with a bloody hammer in his hands, presumably just having killed them.

Hint of Higuruma's Past (Image via TcbScans)

Speculations

The central part of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 is not just Higuruma agreeing to help Yuuji, but that Higuruma clearly pointed out how and why the Shibuya massacre was not Yuuji’s fault. The savior complex of Yuuji, fed by the unfair guilt he was carrying, continued to lead the boy towards a nihilistic path, from which he seems to have been slightly diverted in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166.

As readers speculated, Higuruma has allied himself with Yuuji and, by extension, Megumi. Megumi is absent in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166, but hopefully his fight, which is simultaneously ongoing, will be shown in the next chapter, along with more of Higuruma’s past.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 is officially available on viz.com and Manga Plus. Jujutsu Kaisen manga is going on break next week, and the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 will only be released on December 5.

