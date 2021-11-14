Jujutsu Kaisen: 5 mysteries surrounding Sukuna

Ryomen Sukuna is the King of Curses. Aside from that and him residing inside Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist Yuji Itadori’s body, not much is known about him.

Thanks to Yuji’s self-control, Jujutsu Kaisen fans know very little about Ryomen Sukuna. After watching Sukuna’s abilities against a special grade curse, Megumi Fushiguro, and Mihato, it’s clear to see why he earned his title as King of Curses. He has yet to take up a role as Jujutsu Kaisen’s main antagonist, and also seems to stand little chance against Satoru Gojo. Despite all this, many still fear him.

The King of Curses is a mystery, and that makes him terrifying regardless of his role in Jujutsu Kaisen currently. With that said, here are five of the biggest mysteries surrounding Ryomen Sukuna.

Ryomen Sukuna’s 5 bigeest mysteries in Jujutsu Kaisen

5) Can the King of Curses really be taken down by Satoru?

Satoru Gojo is well known in Jujutsu Kaisen for his vibrant and confident personality. When Yuji asks Gojo whether he could beat Sukuna at full strength, he admits that it would strain him. But he fails to surrender to the King of Curses.

gloken @blasiantchalla Satoru Gojo and Sukuna, the two strongest individuals (a thread) Satoru Gojo and Sukuna, the two strongest individuals (a thread) https://t.co/qd9IF179a0

Gojo’s confidence is backed by his undoubtedly powerful set of curse techniques. Even so, Jujutsu Kaisen fans should be concerned about the imminent Sukuna vs Gojo fight scene. Satoru may have defeated him once, but that was when he was at only a fraction of his power. There’s no telling what Sukuna could do when he attains 100% power.

4) He was defeated and sealed inside his own finger

In the entirety of Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna is easily one of the most powerful jujutsu users. His diverse set of curse techniques are unmatched. That, coupled with the pure butchery of his domain expansion, makes him a worthy adversary.

However, Sukuna still debuts in Jujutsu Kaisen as a rotten set of fingers. The manga led readers to believe that it was Kenjaku who sealed Sukuna in his dismembered fingers. Despite this, fans are still left in the dark as to how exactly and why Sukuna was defeated in the past.

3) Does his title or fingers have anything to do with Sukuna’s techniques?

It is well assumed within the Jujutsu Kaisen community that Sukuna earned his title as King of Curses due to overwhelming strength. Yet, his strength still comes into question, especially after he was sealed away for generations.

gloken @blasiantchalla Sukuna, is known as the “ King of Curses “ and the reason he’s known as this is because he has no equal when it comes to his immense strength. Sukuna and Gojo actually have a lot in common, since they’re both titled as the strongest. Sukuna, is known as the “ King of Curses “ and the reason he’s known as this is because he has no equal when it comes to his immense strength. Sukuna and Gojo actually have a lot in common, since they’re both titled as the strongest. https://t.co/cc3IQQWW4p

But there may be an underlying reason for his sealing and title. Maybe the King of Curses earned his name thanks to his original curse technique.

2) Why can’t he control Yuji’s body?

The first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen began by introducing Yuji Itadori. A supernaturally gifted high school student. After Megumi tracks down Sukuna’s finger and Yuji, it becomes clear that he is more than just physically gifted. From the very start of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji has been kind and selfless far beyond his years. Nevertheless, none of this explains why Sukuna can’t control him.

fanfan @ytamanotwt I agree with the idea that Yuji is definitely NOT a vessel; in fact Sukuna is being trapped inside of him. Yuji is able to control his own consciousness most of the time, he’s not even using Sukuna’s powers (though he’s benefitting some advantages from having Sukuna). I agree with the idea that Yuji is definitely NOT a vessel; in fact Sukuna is being trapped inside of him. Yuji is able to control his own consciousness most of the time, he’s not even using Sukuna’s powers (though he’s benefitting some advantages from having Sukuna).

If Sukuna is truly the King of Curses, Yuji must have some sort of kinglike ability himself. Outside of that, it does not make much sense for the all-powerful cursed spirit to be suppressed by an unnaturally strong ninth-grader.

1) Sukuna is not the only sorcerer alive from the Golden Age of Jujutsu Sorcery

Later in Jujutsu Kaisen it is revealed that both Uraume and Kenjaku knew Sukuna in his past life. Even so, their connection is too vague for viewers of the manga to make sense of.

The Shibuya Incident was proof of Sukuna and Urauma being close in their previous lives. Especially since the King of Curses seemed rather surprised to see the white-haired monk as his opponent on the battlefield. The sorcerer inhabiting Suguru Geto's body, Kenjaku, is an even bigger mystery than Sukuna. Only time will unravel the secrets of both Kenjaku and Sukuna.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee