Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen if you're from the USA

Jujutsu Kaisen is a popular manga series that later received an anime adaptation. The adaptation was animated by MAPPA and fans loved it for its wide array of amazing characters and the top-tier animation during fight sequences.

People who live in the US cannot watch Jujutsu Kaisen on Netflix. That being said, they have other streaming platforms that offer the aforementioned show.

Where can people watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

For people living in the US, they can watch the first 13 episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen on HBO Max. Since the rest of Season 1 is not available on HBO Max, they can then watch it on Crunchyroll. As of now, there are a total of 24 episodes in Season 1. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be the sequel to Season 1 of the show, and the movie will premiere on December 24, 2021.

About Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is a manga that came out in March 2018 and was created by the talented manga artist Gege Akutami. The manga has been published by Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump, and was well-received as soon as the first few chapters were out. As of now, Jujutsu Kaisen has published 128 chapters that have 12 different story arcs.

Jujutsu Kaisen is an anime that revolves around a young boy named Itadori Yuuji. In the show's fictional world, living things produce curse energy that stems from negative emotions. This regular high school teenager’s life completely changes after encountering a special grade cursed item.

After a chain of events, he finds himself in the world of curses and obtains powers during the course of the show. Later, he joins the Tokyo Metropolitan Jujutsu Technical High School and crosses a point of no return as he becomes a jujutsu sorcerer.

Jujutsu Kaisen cast

Jujutsu Kaisen has talented voice actors that have done a great job in bringing the characters to life. Junya Enoki is the voice actor who plays Itadori Yuuji in Jujutsu Kaisen. He has also lent his voice to Pannacotta Fugo in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind. Yuichi Nakamura plays the role of Gojo Satoru who is one of the fan-favourites in Jujutsu Kaisen. The voice actor has also played some impressive roles like Gray from Fairy Tail and Haikyu!!'s Tetsuro Kuroo.

