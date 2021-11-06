Jujutsu Kaisen: Will Sukuna ever turn good again?

Jujutsu Kaisen is an extremely popular manga series that recently got an anime adaptation. Since MAPPA is the studio that animated the series, the show had some top-tier animation paired with great characters.

So far, the Jujutsu Kaisen fan base is enjoying the series and is eagerly anticipating the release of the next movie titled "Jujutsu Kaisen 0". That being said, Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been wondering if Sukuna will ever turn good, but signs suggest otherwise.

Will Sukuna ever turn good in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen is a manga series created by Gege Akutami and has been serialized in the Weekly Shonen Jump since 2018.

Those who have watched the Jujutsu Kaisen anime probably wonder if Sukuna will ever turn good during the manga or anime. It’s too early to say, but signs indicate Sukuna as the main antagonist in Jujutsu Kaisen.

The first few episodes show a fraction of Gojo Satoru's strength as he fights Sukuna, who dwells inside Itadori Yuuji’s body. Gojo is far stronger than Sukuna, but he hasn’t reached his complete form yet. Sukuna has displayed his strength against the Special Grade Curse. It’s hard to gauge just how strong Sukuna will be once he consumes all fingers.

Jujutsu Kaisen is constantly hyping Sukuna and is trying to build up to him being the main antagonist. Now, if fans were subjected to a build-up that lasted over a season or two, and it turns out that the antagonist becomes good, there wouldn’t be a final fight between the two strongest possible characters, one representing good and the other representing evil.

Jujutsu Kaisen tends towards the Shonen genre. Therefore, if Sukuna did turn out to be good, the show should reveal an enemy who would be far more potent than Sukuna. As of now, it seems unlikely that he will turn good in Jujutsu Kaisen. It is too early to ascertain if he will turn good, as fans await further chapters in the manga that will clarify the issue at hand.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar