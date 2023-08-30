How did Ryomen Sukuna become King of Curses in Jujutsu Kaisen? Examining his mysterious backstory

Ryomen Sukuna stands as one of the most powerful and sinister curses in the world of the Jujutsu Kaisen series. As the self-proclaimed King of Curses, Sukuna strikes fear into the hearts of both jujutsu sorcerers and other cursed spirits alike. However, much remains unknown about Sukuna's past and the details surrounding his original life as a human before becoming a cursed spirit.

Piecing together clues from the manga provides fascinating but limited insight into who exactly Sukuna was centuries ago. Exactly how and when he died remains shrouded in mystery. Uncovering more about his enigmatic origins could provide critical context about how Sukuna transformed into the monstrous villain plaguing modern-day sorcerers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

When did Sukuna live and die as a human?

According to Jujutsu Kaisen lore, Sukuna lived as a human sorcerer approximately 1,000 years ago. This time period is referred to as the Golden Age of jujutsu when sorcerers were at the peak of their powers. Sukuna quickly rose to prominence as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer of his era. He was a prodigy in utilizing cursed techniques, and amassed enormous amounts of cursed energy.

However, along with his immense power came his cruel and sadistic nature. Sukuna relished in slaughtering both humans and fellow sorcerers alike. His strength was so overwhelming that no one could challenge his murderous rampages. Sukuna was essentially viewed as an unstoppable force of nature during his human life.

Later, at some unknown point, Sukuna died and his human body perished. However, the precise details surrounding his death remain a mystery to this day. Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami has not yet revealed the specific circumstances behind how and when Sukuna's life as a human ended.

Theories on what caused Sukuna's death

In the absence of concrete details from Akutami on Sukuna's death, one can theorize several possibilities for what may have led to the end of his human life. One theory is that Sukuna was betrayed or backstabbed given that his cruel nature likely made him many enemies even among fellow sorcerers. Perhaps one or more of his fellow sorcerers succeeded in assassinating Sukuna and ending his reign of terror.

Another possibility is that Sukuna died of natural causes like illness or old age. While assassination is possible, his life as a human ended 1,000 years ago when lifespans were lower.

Some speculate that Sukuna wasn't truly killed but rather had his powers sealed away by sorcerers to stop his rampages, with his human body kept alive by curses as a vessel. There is also a chance that despite his immense power, Sukuna may have finally met his match in a jujutsu battle with a formidable foe or group, resulting in his death in combat.

How Sukuna became a curse after his death in Jujutsu Kaisen

Whatever the circumstances, Sukuna's human life definitively ended roughly 1,000 years prior to the main Jujutsu Kaisen storyline. It was only after his physical death that Sukuna transformed into the King of Curses and a special-grade vengeful cursed spirit.

Due to the immense negative energy and hatred stored within Sukuna from his violent acts while alive, his grudges did not cease with his human death. This malice manifested as the monstrous four-armed, two-faced cursed spirit form seen in the present day.

Upon becoming a curse, Sukuna retained his insatiable desire for destruction. Ancient sorcerers realized they could not destroy Sukuna outright. As a countermeasure, they devised a plan to dismember the curse and seal his pieces away. This resulted in Sukuna's 20 finger-shaped cursed objects which have been scattered across Japan.

In conclusion, the origins of Sukuna and his transition from a human sorcerer to King of Curses in the Jujutsu Kaisen series remain shrouded in mystery. While fans know he lived and died approximately 1,000 years ago during the Golden Age, the exact details surrounding his death remain uncertain.

Theories abound, but only Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami knows the whole truth. For now, fans eagerly await minute details about the fateful events that led to Ryomen Sukuna becoming a cursed spirit.

