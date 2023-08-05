How many Special Grade sorcerers are there in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen, a highly acclaimed mainstream anime series, has gained immense popularity. It was created by Gege Akutami and skillfully animated by MAPPA. The show transports viewers to a captivating world where Special Grade sorcerers hold supreme power and influence.
Among the jujutsu sorcerers, the 'Special Grade' designation holds a sacred significance. Limited to only the most awe-inspiring individuals, this exclusive and elusive title sets them apart. Surprisingly, there are currently only four confirmed Special Grade sorcerers in the series. Despite their rarity, these characters leave a profound impact on the narrative with their astonishing abilities and extraordinary feats that resonate with the audience.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.
Yuta Okkotsu and more confirmed Special Grade Sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen
1) Gojo Satoru
In the captivating world of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo Satoru holds a revered status as a Special Grade curse spirit. His renowned cursed technique, called Limitless, grants him mastery over spatial manipulation within his domain. This ability renders him virtually untouchable in a battle.
Moreover, Gojo possesses the incredibly rare Six Eyes technique. This exceptional ability grants him heightened perception and extraordinary analytical skills. With an unparalleled combination of immense power and intellectual prowess, Gojo Satoru firmly establishes himself as the most dominant Special Grade sorcerer in the series. As a result, he becomes an unstoppable and formidable force within the realm of jujutsu sorcery.
2) Yuta Okkotsu
Yuta Okkotsu, the captivating protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, possesses a unique curse technique called Rika. This formidable curse spirit originated from Okkotsu's profound sorrow and remorse when he lost his childhood friend. Rika serves as a reservoir for Okkotsu's immense curse energy, surpassing even the renowned Satoru Gojo. With an unparalleled reserve of energy at his disposal, Okkotsu exhibits extraordinary strength and adaptability.
Furthermore, the Rika curse technique grants Yuta the ability to copy other cursed techniques, making him an unpredictable and dynamic opponent. His exceptional skills were demonstrated in his decisive victory against Suguru Geto, a highly formidable Special Grade sorcerer.
3) Yuki Tsukumo
Yuki Tsukumo, a Special Grade sorcerer in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, commands admiration with her extraordinary abilities. Her cursed technique, known as Star Rage, bestows upon her the unique ability to augment her attacks by adding virtual mass to herself. This augmentation significantly amplifies both the impact and weight behind each strike she delivers.
Accompanied by Garuda, an otherworldly creation shaped from a malevolent spirit, Yuki demonstrates a dynamic combat style that seamlessly blends her proficiency in close-quarters combat with Garuda's independent capabilities. Yuki's displays of power are truly astonishing. With her immense strength, she effortlessly breaks through barriers, leaving a lasting impact on her adversaries.
A notable example of her exceptional skills was when she defeated one of Kenjaku's Special Grade cursed spirits with a single shot from Garuda. She has also trained Aoi Todo, who later became a grade 1 sorcerer.
4) Suguru Geto
Suguru Geto, a powerful sorcerer in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, possesses an impressive skill known as Cursed Spirit Manipulation. This allows him to absorb cursed spirits and utilize them as mystical entities called shikigami. Previously, he held the esteemed title of being the strongest jujutsu sorcerer alongside Satoru Gojo before Gojo's awakening.
With his immense reserve of cursed energy, Suguru demonstrates unrivaled control over thousands of curses simultaneously, showcasing his extraordinary power. A formidable adversary, Geto's cunning mind demonstrates masterful strategy as he formulates intricate plans. Moreover, his expertise in hand-to-hand combat adds to his versatility and solidifies his reputation as a Special Grade sorcerer.
Final thoughts
Jujutsu Kaisen keeps the exact number of Special Grade sorcerers under wraps, with only four confirmed individuals holding this prestigious title. Despite exhibiting formidable powers comparable to those of the Special Grades, characters like Kenjaku and Hakari do not possess the official designation.
These mysterious sorcerers bring depth and intrigue to the narrative, making fans contemplate their true power and potential impact on future events. As the story progresses, the identity and significance of these formidable figures continue to captivate readers, making Jujutsu Kaisen's world a mesmerizing realm of enigma and extraordinary abilities.
