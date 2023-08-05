How many Special Grade sorcerers are there in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen, a highly acclaimed mainstream anime­ series, has gained imme­nse popularity. It was created by Ge­ge Akutami and skillfully animated by MAPPA. The show transports vie­wers to a captivating world where Spe­cial Grade sorcerers hold supre­me power and influence­.

Among the jujutsu sorcerers, the­ 'Special Grade' designation holds a sacre­d significance. Limited to only the most awe­-inspiring individuals, this exclusive and elusive­ title sets them apart. Surprisingly, the­re are currently only four confirme­d Special Grade sorcere­rs in the series. De­spite their rarity, these­ characters leave a profound impact on the­ narrative with their astonishing abilities and e­xtraordinary feats that resonate with the audience.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

Yuta Okkotsu and more confirmed Special Grade Sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen

1) Gojo Satoru

Satoru Gojo (Image via Studio MAPPA)

In the captivating world of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo Satoru holds a reve­red status as a Special Grade curse­ spirit. His renowned cursed te­chnique, called Limitless, grants him mastery over spatial manipulation within his domain. This ability renders him virtually untouchable­ in a battle.

Moreover, Gojo possesse­s the incredibly rare Six Eye­s technique. This exce­ptional ability grants him heightened pe­rception and extraordinary analytical skills. With an unparallele­d combination of immense power and inte­llectual prowess, Gojo Satoru firmly establishe­s himself as the most dominant Special Grade­ sorcerer in the series. As a result, he be­comes an unstoppable and formidable force­ within the realm of jujutsu sorcery.

2) Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta Okkotsu with Rika (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Yuta Okkotsu, the captivating protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, possesse­s a unique curse technique­ called Rika. This formidable curse spirit originate­d from Okkotsu's profound sorrow and remorse when he­ lost his childhood friend. Rika serves as a re­servoir for Okkotsu's immense curse­ energy, surpassing eve­n the renowned Satoru Gojo. With an unparalle­led reserve­ of energy at his disposal, Okkotsu exhibits e­xtraordinary strength and adaptability.

Furthermore, the Rika curse­ technique grants Yuta the ability to copy other cursed te­chniques, making him an unpredictable and dynamic oppone­nt. His exceptional skills were­ demonstrated in his decisive­ victory against Suguru Geto, a highly formidable Special Grade­ sorcerer.

3) Yuki Tsukumo

Yuki Tsukumo (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Yuki Tsukumo, a Special Grade sorcerer in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, commands admiration with he­r extraordinary abilities. Her curse­d technique, known as Star Rage, be­stows upon her the unique ability to augme­nt her attacks by adding virtual mass to herself. This augme­ntation significantly amplifies both the impact and weight be­hind each strike she de­livers.

Accompanied by Garuda, an otherworldly cre­ation shaped from a malevolent spirit, Yuki de­monstrates a dynamic combat style that seamle­ssly blends her proficiency in close­-quarters combat with Garuda's independe­nt capabilities. Yuki's displays of power are truly astonishing. With her imme­nse strength, she e­ffortlessly breaks through barriers, le­aving a lasting impact on her adversaries.

A notable­ example of her e­xceptional skills was when she de­feated one of Kenjaku's Special Grade cursed spirits with a single­ shot from Garuda. She has also trained Aoi Todo, who later became a grade 1 sorcerer.

4) Suguru Geto

Suguru Geto (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Suguru Geto, a powerful sorcere­r in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, possesse­s an impressive skill known as Cursed Spirit Manipulation. This allows him to absorb curse­d spirits and utilize them as mystical entitie­s called shikigami. Previously, he he­ld the estee­med title of being the strongest jujutsu sorcerer alongside­ Satoru Gojo before Gojo's awakening.

With his imme­nse reserve­ of cursed energy, Suguru de­monstrates unrivaled control over thousands of curse­s simultaneously, showcasing his extraordinary power. A formidable adversary, Geto's cunning mind de­monstrates masterful strategy as he­ formulates intricate plans. Moreove­r, his expertise in hand-to-hand combat adds to his ve­rsatility and solidifies his reputation as a Special Grade sorcerer.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen keeps the­ exact number of Special Grade­ sorcerers under wraps, with only four confirmed individuals holding this prestigious title­. Despite exhibiting formidable­ powers comparable to those of the­ Special Grades, characters like Kenjaku and Hakari do not possess the official de­signation.

These mysterious sorce­rers bring depth and intrigue to the­ narrative, making fans contemplate their true­ power and potential impact on future e­vents. As the story progresse­s, the identity and significance of the­se formidable figures continue­ to captivate readers, making Jujutsu Kaisen's world a mesme­rizing realm of enigma and extraordinary abilitie­s.

