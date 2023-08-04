How is Yuki Tsukumo connected to Aoi Todo in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 has been released, and even though it didn’t pack on as much action as some of the previous episodes, it gave some insight into Geto’s change in his outlook on life and the ideals that he wanted to live by. The price paid for such conviction was taking away innocent people’s lives while becoming a criminal in the jujutsu society.

Another interesting aspect of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 was the re-introduction of a new character, Yuki Tsukumo, a Special Grade sorcerer. As per the classification system prevalent in the jujutsu society, she is on par with the likes of Geto Suguru. Given the direction the manga has headed, she is certainly a character to watch out in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series.

Those who observed Yuki Tsukumo might have found one of her dialogs to be rather similar to Aoi Todo’s. She asked Geto what type of girls he liked, something Aoi asks someone when he meets them for the first time. Moreover, in season 1, Yuki showed up in Aoi Todo's memories, but their interactions weren't elaborated. However, it raises the question if the two characters are related in the animanga series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapters.

Yuki Tsukumo and Aoi Todo share a mentor-mentee kind of relationship in Jujutsu Kaisen

From what has been shown in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Yuki Tsukumo is Aoi Todo’s mentor. She took the outspoken curse user under her wings when he was young. In an encounter, which was shown in Jujutsu Kaien chapter 50, she saw that Aoi Todo was rather bored and displayed an underwhelming expression when he beat up his senior. However, the chapter didn’t particularly introduce the character. That was a defining moment in Aoi Todo’s life since the boredom he was facing in his life was finally going to be cured.

In the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, it was revealed that Yuki Tsukumo didn’t particularly side with the higher-ups and how they function. Despite her distance from society, she has displayed an innate sense of being able to identify and nurture talent. Aoi Todo is one such example.

She trained him when he was just a young boy, and now, he is a Grade 1 sorcerer - a feat not many can boast about. The details of the training conducted by Yuki Tsukumo are rather scarce. However, the Jujutsu Kaisen Official Fanbook provided an interesting bit of information.

As per the aforementioned book, Yuki Tsukumo’s training regime was incredibly brutal. It also stated the origin of Aoi Todo’s scar was from the training that he took part in. Moreover, Yuki Tsukumo is the reason why Aoi Todo can use the jujutsu technique Simple Domain.

Acoording to the Jujutsu Kaisen-verse, there is a powerful technique called Domain Expansion, which was shown by Gojo in the first season of this series. Simple Domain is a technique designed to counter the Domain Expansion. Aoi Todo can create a small barrier that protects him from the effects of Domain Expansion.

Going by the latest events in the series, Aoi Todo grew to be a talented sorcerer whose contribution to the jujutsu society is appreciated thoroughly. As such, Yuki Tsukumo deserves praise for the efforts she put in to make Aoi the sorcerer he is today.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.