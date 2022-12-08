How powerful is Yuki Tsukumo in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 signaled the beginning of the fight between Yuki Tsukumo and Kenjaku after Choso had tricked his “father” into revealing more about his cursed techniques. Yuki initially had the upper hand in the battle, quickly overwhelming the ancient sorcerer while trying to guess the total number of cursed techniques he might possess. But things quickly went out once Kenjaku opened his domain, foiling Yuki and Tengen’s plan.

The anticipation for this confrontation has been building since their interaction in the Shibuya Incident arc, and fans have been fascinated by Yuki's fighting skills, with many claiming that she is the ideal opponent for Kenjaku.

This article analyzes everything that has been revealed about Yuki’s skills as a sorcerer and determines if she is indeed an ideal opponent for Kenjaku, or if the ancient sorcerer far outclasses her in terms of strength.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

How the battle against Kenjaku showcases Yuki’s true strength in Jujutsu Kaisen

Innate cursed technique

Yuki reveals her cursed technique (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 showed Yuki using her cursed technique to destroy an Asian divine cursed spirit Kenjaku had manifested which had the ability to use concepts against cursed technique targets. The ancient sorcerer’s attitude suggested that he considered Yuki to be a formidable opponent, and had even attempted to acquire information about the nature of her cursed technique but to no avail.

Yuki’s ability to destroy the special-grade cursed spirit with her shikigami was a testament to her strength, since her technique, Star Rage, allowed her to attach an overwhelming amount of imaginary mass to herself and her shikigami.

👁️Zaak @IkeNewtown



(first of the month!, ngl this is probably one of my best colorings)

#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 #JJK #coloring #manga Garuda! - [Jujutsu Kaisen - 205]

The sheer amount of that mass surpassed the effect of the cursed spirit, and Yuki was able to destroy it by kicking Garuda straight through the curse. Kenjaku realized that such virtual mass defied logic and would be equally effective against high-level curses similar to the ones he had released in Shibuya. He was hence forced to change tactics. The sorcerer also guessed that Yuki might have a high cursed energy output extension technique like Uzumaki as a trump card.

Hand-to-hand combat

Nate @Itadori52



Looks like Yuki enhanced the mass of her forearm and punched Kenjaku so hard, sent him flying plus breaking both his arms as he was trying to block the punch.



I love her🤍



#JJK205 These are my favourite panels

The immense virtual mass afforded by Star Rage, coupled with Yuki’s fighting skills made her a terrifying opponent for close-range fights as well. The special-grade sorcerer sent Kenjaku flying through the empty barrier before landing outside with a single punch, while the latter’s attempt at blocking the attack led to both of his arms being ripped off.

Yuki suffered little to no damage until Kenjaku opened his domain in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 and began chipping away at her New Shadow Style: Simple Domain with his cursed technique. Her fighting skills were further highlighted in the chapter through her resilience and ability to continue fighting despite one of her arms being completely mangled up after being exposed to the villain’s domain.

Domain Expansion and Reverse Cursed Technique

Lightning @Lightning446



・Shikigami

・Simple Domain

・Domain Expansion

・Extension tech qualifying her SG status

・RCT

・Black Flash potential



But most importantly… she's become the baddest of all badasses In just one chap, Yuki Tsukumo showed she's one of the most complete fighters:・Shikigami・Simple Domain・Domain Expansion・Extension tech qualifying her SG status・RCT・Black Flash potentialBut most importantly… she's become the baddest of all badasses #JJK206 In just one chap, Yuki Tsukumo showed she's one of the most complete fighters:・Shikigami・Simple Domain・Domain Expansion ・Extension tech qualifying her SG status・RCT・Black Flash potentialBut most importantly… she's become the baddest of all badasses #JJK206 https://t.co/KjaISy3YhX

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 206 revealed that Yuki can use Domain Expansion, which she had initially planned on using to force Kenjaku into opening his own domain. The ancient sorcerer himself acknowledged her strength as well, stating that she would have fared better in their fight if she used her domain instead of relying on Tengen’s plan.

The chapter implied that the former Star Plasma Vessel is able to use Reverse Cursed Technique, but chose not to heal her injuries since that would have given Kenjaku time to replenish his cursed techniques as well. This was especially obvious through the mental exchange where the body-hopping sorcerer was baffled that Yuki would not heal herself, while the latter simply declared that she didn’t want to.

Final thoughts

Kenjaku feels threatened by Yuki (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Yuki and Kenjaku’s fight in Jujutsu Kaisen made it clear that the former was more than qualified enough to be ranked as a special-grade sorcerer. She continued to overwhelm the enemy with a barrage of attacks by her shikigami and herself, suggesting that she had enough cursed energy to keep her cursed technique activated even while severely injured.

The battle proved to be the perfect setting to show off Yuki Tsukumo’s full range of attacks and intellect. She is easily one of the strongest sorcerers in the Jujutsu Kaisen series and a threat who even Kenjaku doubted he could take down.

