Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205: Yuki dominates the battle, Kenjaku uses Domain Expansion

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204 showed Choso relying on encouragement from his brothers to strengthen his will, before fighting back against Kenjaku. The Death Painting’s innovative use of Blood Manipulation forced Kenjaku to reveal another cursed technique in his arsenal.

The chapter ended with Yuki arriving and taking over the fight before Choso could take any more damage.

The leaked spoilers for chapter 205 showed Yuki physically overpowering Kenjaku and inflicting significant damage, but the chapter itself contains vital information regarding both fighters’ cursed techniques. With the official English translation now available, this article breaks down and highlights the major events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 summary and highlights

The fight between Yuki and Kenjaku begins

Kenjaku finds no information on Yuki's cursed technique (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205, titled, Stars and Oil, opens with Yuki praising Choso before reassuring him that it is now her turn to fight. The Death Painting faints as relief hits him and falls through a gap that appears in the barrier.

Yuki gears up to fight Kenjaku, stating that she likes the rough type like Choso, but will have to beat her opponent into shape. Kenjaku muses over the lack of information on Yuki’s cursed technique despite her being a special-grade sorcerer, revealing that he was unable to acquire any information from the higher-ups as well.

Yuki destroys Kenjaku's divine cursed spirit (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Unwilling to face a close-range attack from an unknown technique, Kenjaku decides to maintain a safe distance and summons the cursed spirit he had used at the White House in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201.

Yuki notices that the curse isn’t from Japan and her opponent agrees, confirming that it is a special-grade divine curse that “removes obstacles” by using concepts or logic against a cursed technique target.

Kenjaku gets blasted out of Tengen’s barrier

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 then shows Yuki making her move as she wraps up her shikigami, Garuda, into a ball and kicks it with all her might. Kenjaku’s initial smugness disappears as the shikigami destroys his extracted curse with a single blow. Yuki, taunting the villain for being cautious against an unknown technique, reveals her ability to involve “mass.”

She simultaneously punches Kenjaku in the face, with the blow being powerful enough to not only rip off both of his arms but also send him flying across the empty space within Tengen’s barrier.

The villain finally lands outside the confines of the barrier, realizing that Yuki uses a concept to target a cursed technique, creating mass overwhelming enough to obliterate anything in its path.

Yuki explains her cursed technique

Yuki's cursed technique (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Yuki explains that she can give herself any amount of virtual or imaginary “mass,” and calls the technique Star Rage. She further adds that her technique turns the shikigami Garuda into a cursed tool, making it the only other target besides herself. Kenjaku deduces that the virtual mass imbued by Star Rage does not affect the sorcerer herself, since she showed no signs of slowing down.

While he healed himself using Reverse Cursed Technique, the villain mused that even more powerful cursed spirits like the ones he had used at Shibuya would be useless against Yuki. Kenjaku wondered if he could bring down the special-grade sorcerer himself, likening her to a wild beast.

Yuki and Kenjaku analyze each other’s powers

Yuki and Kenjaku gauge each other's power levels (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 shows both Yuki and Kenjaku analyzing each other’s moves to get a true estimate of their power levels. Yuki recognizes the move used by the villain against Choso’s Supernova to be gravity, convinced that Kenjaku has other cursed techniques besides Geto’s Curse Manipulation and his body-hopping technique.

She further reasons that the fact that her enemy hadn’t tried to use Idle Transformation suggests that he can probably use techniques extracted using Uzumaki just once. Since Kenjaku doesn’t consider Choso to be a threat, he would not waste a single-use technique to repel the Death Painting’s attack.

Yuki speculates on the total number of cursed techniques the villain can use without an external aid like Yuta Okkotsu’s Rika, since the brain would explode under such strain. She guesses that in the worst-case scenario, Kenjaku has yet another unknown technique up his sleeve.

Kenjaku, meanwhile, deduces that Yuki’s special-grade rank suggests that she could have a high cursed-energy output extension technique attached to Star Rage, which she can use as her trump card.

Kenjaku uses Domain Expansion

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 shows Yuki going over her plan with Tengen, with the first step being to force Kenjaku to use Domain Expansion, which will make it difficult for the villain to use his multiple cursed techniques. She reassures herself that although using her domain will leave her in a similar condition, she has the upper hand due to having Garuda with her.

Yuki decides to systematically weaken Kenjaku’s domain before striking the final blow but suddenly backtracks in her thoughts. The villain senses her hesitation and asks if Yuki is unsure of her victory in a duel of domains since the sorcerer hasn’t tried to use her domain against him.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 ends with Kenjaku using Domain Expansion, revealing the name of his domain to be Womb Profusion. Yuki yells out Tengen’s name as the latter begins weaving hand seals, wondering if there will be enough time.

Final thoughts

Yuki's plan (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205 is a perfect blend of action and information, portraying Kenjaku and Yuki as ideal opponents for each other. The chapter shows that this will neither simply be a battle of brute strength, nor one of deductions and wit.

But Kenjaku’s confidence in his domain might prove to be his undoing, since it seems that Yuki’s apparent doubt in her domain is the bait she has tossed to her opponent.

