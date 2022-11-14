Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204: Choso outsmarts Kenjaku and creates opening for Yuki

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 focused exclusively on Choso and Kenjaku’s confrontation, with the former on the verge of defeat. But the chapter ended with the former gearing up to fight again, suggesting that he still has a trick up his sleeve.

The leaked spoilers for chapter 204 confirmed this theory, offering a sneak peek into several fight sequences. With the official English translation having been released, this article breaks down and highlights the major events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204 summary and highlights

Choso uses his brothers as inspiration

Choso feels the support of his brothers (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204, titled Blood and Oil, Part 3, began with Choso feeling the support of his younger brothers. Eso, Kechizu, and Yuji assured him that he could fulfill his role in this fight against Kenjaku. Subsequently, an emotionally overwhelmed Choso began attacking Kenjaku using his cursed technique.

The latter observed that Piercing Blood’s initial velocity was its top speed, so the technique lost its lethality once the opponent got used to its speed. The Death Painting Womb modified his technique to change the trajectory of his attack and continued to track Kenjaku’s movements.

Choso further used an approximation of Wing King, the most powerful version of Eso’s Rot Technique, in an attempt to poison his enemy. The move was first shown in the Death Painting arc of Jujutsu Kaisen when Eso and Kechizu went up against Yuji and Nobara.

Kenjaku mocks Choso's modified Piercing Blood technique

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204 revealed an interesting fact about Kenjaku after Choso’s latest attack failed. The villain continued to evade Piercing Blood by using weaker cursed spirits in his arsenal as shields, all the while engaging in hand-to-hand combat against the Death Painting Womb. The latter realized that his opponent was also using low-level curses to block his vision and prevent him from dodging the incoming attack.

Kenjaku explained that Eso’s ability was not as fast as Piercing Blood, even when it followed its target. He added that the Rot Technique would be useless against him since he was their father. He further taunted the Death Painting Womb, stating that the move was just an imitation of Eso’s technique and nowhere close to the original.

Kenjaku is forced to dispel Supernova

Choso lands a hit upon Kenjaku (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Choso declared that he must fight with Eso’s grace, Kechizu’s freedom, and Yuji’s strength. Kenjaku, who was sitting on a tree branch, was caught off-guard when his opponent detached his arm from his body, using the connecting blood as a rope. He used his arm like a grappling hook to grab Kenjaku by the collar and then yanked him up before hurling him down to the ground.

Choso went on to reattach his arm and punch the villain with as much power as he could muster. But Kenjaku used a curse to shield himself, condescendingly asking if the Death Painting Womb was done with his useless attacks.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204 then showed Choso musing over how tracking a target formed a canal carrying compressed blood from him to Kenjaku. With Piercing Blood surrounding the villain on all sides, the Death Painting Womb used Supernova to explode the blood surrounding his enemy.

Yuki enters the fray

Yuki reveals her presence (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204 showed Supernova destroying the ground all around Kenjaku, only leaving the space he stood on intact. Choso quickly noticed that the antagonist had used a different cursed technique to either dispel or nullify the effects of explosion. Kenjaku realized his mistake, but Yuki Tsukumo arrived with her shikigami before he could react.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204 ended with Yuki praising Choso for his good work and calling him “older brother” despite being an only child. The editor's note at the end of the chapter states that the series will be on break next week, with chapter 205 releasing on November 27, 2022.

Final thoughts

Initially, the final panel of chapter 203 led fans to wonder if Choso would awaken the six remaining Death Painting Wombs to assist him in his fight. But chapter 204 proved the presence of his siblings to be strictly metaphorical. This suggests that Choso is capable of mimicking and using his younger brothers' cursed techniques to a certain extent, but it is still unclear how.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204 ended on a slightly more optimistic note than the previous ones, with Yuki’s entrance raising the chances of Choso surviving this battle. The next chapter will likely be just as action-heavy, and the knowledge of Kenjaku’s ability to dispel Choso’s attack might play a huge role in Yuki and the Death Painting Womb's attempts to protect Tengen.

