Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204: Release date, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204 will be released worldwide on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 12 midnight (JST). Readers can access the chapter for free on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites for the series, as well as on the official Shonen Jump app.

Chapter 203 depicted the sheer difference in strength between grade-one and special-grade sorcerers, as Kenjaku managed to overpower Choso using only weaker curses absorbed by Suguru Geto’s Cursed Technique. The Death Painting Womb seemed to be losing badly, but the final panel suggested that he still had a trick up his sleeve.

Everything to know about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204

Global release date and where to read

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga updates chapters every week, with spoilers and raw scans appearing earlier in the week. Although no spoilers have been leaked yet, the official English translation of chapter 204 is scheduled to be released worldwide at the following times:

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST (November 13, 2022)

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST (November 13, 2022)

British Time: 4 PM BST (November 13, 2022)

European Time: 5 PM CEST (November 13, 2022)

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST (November 13, 2022)

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT (November 13, 2022)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST (November 14, 2022)

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST (November 14, 2022)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204 will be available to read on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites for the series. Both websites allow readers to access the three latest chapters of a series for free. To access older chapters, readers will require a paid subscription. Chapter 204 will also be available on the Shonen Jump+ mobile app, where readers will need to sign up for a paid subscription to access all chapters of the series at once.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204?

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 204 will likely pick up where the previous chapter left off, chronicling the fight between Choso and Kenjaku. Eso and Kechizu’s battles against Yuji and Nobara early on in the series proved that the Cursed Techniques of the two Death Painting Womb brothers were connected, suggesting that the same might be true for their eldest sibling, Choso.

Chapter 203 ended with Choso asking his brothers to lend him their strength, which seemed to catch Kenjaku off-guard. Choso will likely gain the power necessary to force Kenjaku into using Domain Expansion and create an opening for Yuki to attack and bring their enemy down.

It is still unclear if this final move will kill Choso. But his role in the Jujutsu Kaisen series seems to have been fulfilled, and mangaka Gege Akutami tends to get rid of characters after they no longer have a function in the plot.

A brief summary of chapter 203

Choso's plan to defeat Kenjaku ((Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 began with Choso’s decision to face off against Kenjaku alone. Yuki was opposed to the idea since Kenjaku would inevitably kill him, but the Death Painting Womb insisted that he didn’t mind dying if it ensured that his “father” would be defeated.

Once the fight began, Choso quickly realized he was at a disadvantage and tried to buy some time. He asked what Kenjaku had planned for Yuji. Kenjaku refused to acknowledge Yuji as a person, stating that his only role was to be Sukuna’s vessel. He went on to brag about the strength of a special-grade sorcerer, declaring that someone like Gojo or Geto could topple over an entire country.

Tengen urged Yuki to take action, but the former Star Plasma Vessel replied that it wasn’t time yet. A gravely injured Choso reflected upon his duties as an older brother and his failure to protect his siblings. This motivated the oldest Death Painting Womb to stand up once more, and Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 ended with Choso urging his siblings to lend him their strength.

