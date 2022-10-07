Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200: Was Kenjaku’s plan foreshadowed?

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 spoilers revealed Kenjaku’s plan behind trapping sorcerers in the Culling Game, which is to rally Western superpowers into using sorcerers as lab rats to experiment with cursed energy. The revelation shocked many, but mangaka Gege Akutami has been leaving subtle hints about this eventuality for quite some time now.

This article revisits the Jujutsu Kaisen manga to determine how the story foreshadowed Kenjaku’s true intentions.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s interpretation and contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

How Jujutsu Kaisen dropped several hints throughout the manga anticipating Kenjaku’s plan

Subtle clues dropped by the series in the past

Jō @sentibeni #jujutsukaisen Chapter 77 - Big info dumps regarding cursed energy along with Geto reaching his breaking point this chapter. Yuki’s philosophy was really intriguing. #jujutsukaisen Chapter 77 - Big info dumps regarding cursed energy along with Geto reaching his breaking point this chapter. Yuki’s philosophy was really intriguing. https://t.co/LJtJHSfaBz

Jujutsu Kaisen dropped the first major hint concerning Kenjaku’s plan during the Gojo’s Past arc. After Riko Amanai’s assassination, Suguru Geto began getting disillusioned with the jujutsu society. It was during this time that he met Yuki Tsukumo, who first introduced the concept of separating out non-sorcerers and forcing the evolution of sorcerers.

During the Shibuya Incident arc, Yuki attempted to buy time and engaged Kenjaku in a conversation about how the next stage of evolution lay with humans breaking away from cursed energy. Kenjaku disagreed, stating that such evolution involved optimizing cursed energy. She pointed out that Kenjaku’s plan was flawed since sorcerers and cursed spirits rarely exist outside Japan.

The only way to optimize cursed energy was using Tengen’s barrier, suggesting that only Japanese people can become sorcerers using the barrier, granting the country monopoly over cursed energy. Yuki also predicted that certain Western and Middle Eastern powers could retaliate and use live humans as sources of cursed energy.

Yuki and Kenjaku talk in Shibuya (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

But Kenjaku maneuvered around this issue by absorbing Mahito, who had previously used Idle Transfiguration in Jujutsu Kaisen to accelerate the development of Junpei’s Cursed Technique dramatically. He added that what he truly wished for was to unleash chaos that even he could not control.

Since cursed energy and, consequently, cursed spirits originate out of negative emotions in human beings, Kenjaku believes that human potential has not yet reached its pinnacle.

Kenjaku’s musings explained why he wanted to rally Sukuna over to his side so desperately, with the King of Curses being the epitome of chaos during his lifetime and beyond. It also furthers the suspicion that Kenjaku himself may not be a cursed spirit at all. A popular theory suggests that, similar to Tengen, Kenjaku was originally a human being who moved from one vessel to another to live on for centuries.

Sukuna talks to Uraume in Shibuya (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

The manga has established that Kenjaku knows Tengen and possibly Sukuna as well, telling him that it will be a return to the Heian era when jujutsu sorcery and Cursed Techniques flourished. Uraume’s loyalty to Sukuna and cooperation with Kenjaku suggested that they were acting on behalf of the King of Curses, who instructed them not to neglect their preparations.

The next major reference to the events of chapter 200 appeared during the Tokyo No. 2 Colony arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Tengen had previously informed Yuji, Megumi, and others that Kenjaku’s aim is to merge him with humans to trigger a nationwide evolution.

Reggie warns that Kenjaku that the Culling Game is not what it seems (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

However, the reincarnated sorcerer Reggie Star told Megumi that he believed that creating a country consisting of sorcerers was only a secondary or tertiary benefit of the Culling Game. He believed that Kenjaku had something much bigger planned, and his suspicion was immediately confirmed when Kenjaku was shown at a meeting with Chinese ministers.

If Kenjaku’s true aim is to use sorcerers as fuel for cursed energy, it would make sense to force players to awaken or develop their Cursed Techniques. The “culling” of weaker players also weeded out the strong from the weak, resulting in a collection of strong sorcerers who would be ideal test subjects for cursed energy experimentation.

How Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 connects everything together

Bleach Art 𖤐 @BleachTheme #jjk200 Chapter 200 of JJK is wild! Kenjaku has the sorcerer world in the palm of his hand. Yuji secretly tells Megumi Sukuna is the Disgraced One and is ready to Die to Free Gojo, while Kenjaku is in thr US & introduces sorcery to them even discussing Gojo. The US are in the CG. #jjk200 Chapter 200 of JJK is wild! Kenjaku has the sorcerer world in the palm of his hand. Yuji secretly tells Megumi Sukuna is the Disgraced One and is ready to Die to Free Gojo, while Kenjaku is in thr US & introduces sorcery to them even discussing Gojo. The US are in the CG. https://t.co/djbZZ3uPzc

Kenjaku’s experiments with Death Painting Wombs using Noritoshi Kamo’s body and his interaction with Yuki Tsukumo in Shibuya established that he sees human beings as disposable resources. His belief that there was more to human potential showed his scientific bent of mind and explained his obsession with the Heian era, which was regarded as the “golden era of jujutsu.”

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 shows Kenjaku forcing a nationwide evolution by rewiring non-sorcerers’ brains for jujutsu and inducting them into the Culling Game. With Kogane confirming that 807 new players have entered the game, it seems that Kenjaku is trying to create a powerhouse of cursed energy, accumulating them all at a point of his choosing.

Kenjaku intends to use the retaliating countries as pawns and possibly has another ace up his sleeve to deal with the consequences. Angel’s insistence in chapter 199 that “The Fallen” must be killed also bolsters the theory that Sukuna is in league with Kenjaku, and the mysterious “preparations” that he tells Uraume about might be why they are trying to harness vast amounts of cursed energy.

