Jujutsu Kaisen antagonist Ryomen Sukuna's past has been kept a mystery so far. Little is known about his background or where he comes from. He was first introduced in the first chapter and episode of the series. Hailed as the strongest curse spirit, he resides inside Yuji, using him as a vessel.

However, with the manga's recent developments, it looks like Gege Akutami might reveal more about the "King of Curses". Here's a look at Chapter 200 foreshadowing the revelation of Sukuna's past.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200 foreshadows the revelation of Sukuna's past

Brief Recap of Chapter 199

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199 revealed Angel's true purpose behind joining the Culling Game. Angel was also using Hana Kurusu as a vessel much like Sukuna and Yuji. This was seen when a mouth appeared on Hana's face and shocked everyone but Yuji.

Megumi was referred to as the "Fated One", which is unclear at the moment. In addition, Angel mentioned the player that she was aiming to defeat - "The Fallen." The chapter ends with Sukuna calling on Yuji while revealing himself to be "The Fallen."

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200 spoilers

Chapter 200 begins with Itadori attempting to "discreetly" tell Megumi what he just learnt. After a few wild gestures and Sukuna imitations, he finally gets through to his confused fellow sorcerer as Megumi realizes what was being communicated.

The chapter pans to Kenjaku for a few panels where he discusses cursed energy with foreign parties. Coming back to to Megumi, he infers that in order to release Gojo, Yuji will need to be sacrificed. While Megumi does not seem reluctant to do it, he is aware that Yuji will not hesitate to give himself up and take it as a fair trade.

Antonio//ThatGuy @tonydrag121 JJK chapter 200 about to be a banger it’s time, lowkey a Sukuna chapter would do me some justice JJK chapter 200 about to be a banger it’s time, lowkey a Sukuna chapter would do me some justice https://t.co/qB5RfxRAcs

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200 might be setting the stage for a glimpse into Sukuna's past. The burning question - why did Sukuna reveal himself to Yuji immediately - could be answered. A look into the past of the "Disgraced One" would reveal why he has been named so. Also, how they met and his ties with Uraume could be on the cards.

One thing is for sure - Sukuna and Kenjaku have history. But at the present moment, their motives are completely different. In addition, when Gojo was sealed, Kenjaku did not seem to care about Sukuna's revival, thereby raising a few questions.

Final Thoughts

Ryomen Sukuna (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200 is likely to shed some light on the past of the "King of Curses". His past has been a mystery which could finally be receiving some answers. Alongside, Sukuna's relationship Uraume and Kenjaku could come to light.

Yuji's death would mean depleting almost half of Sukuna's might. It would also result in Gojo being unsealed. If that happens, Sukuna could be a less threatening than before and even taking down Kenjaku will be easier with both Gojo and Angel joining the fight.

Poll : 0 votes