Every Reverse Cursed Technique User in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the first movie of the franchise, is scheduled for its US and Canada premiere on March 18, 2022. The prequel movie takes place a year prior to the anime's current timeline, focusing on Okkotsu Yuta’s first year at Jujutsu High.

Interestingly, the latest manga chapters also shift the limelight onto Yuta, ending with a fantastic fight which he wins due to his proficiency with Reverse Cursed technique. However, he is not the only user of this technique in the series.

(Note: Major Jujutsu Kaisen manga spoilers ahead.)

What is Reverse Cursed Technique?

Gojo explaining Reverse Cursed Technique to Toji (Image via Shueisha)

To understand why Reverse Cursed Technique users are considered impressive in the series, we have to first understand what it is. According to notes provided in the manga by Akutami, Reverse Cursed Technique is a process that takes two negative cursed energy sources and multiplies them, creating positive energy.

Jō @sentibeni Mans got caught off guard one time and said never again, let me devise techniques that pretty much make me impossible to kill and immortal lol Mans got caught off guard one time and said never again, let me devise techniques that pretty much make me impossible to kill and immortal lol https://t.co/OcEa79PJEl

While the theory seems simple enough, the process requires extremely precise and sensitive control over cursed energy, and very few sorcerers are able to pull the technique off.

Higher level cursed spirits can heal themselves and regenerate easily, since they are made of negative energy. But to regenerate flesh and heal human bodies, a sorcerer must convert negative cursed energy into positive energy first.

Interestingly, the Sword of Extermination wielded by the strongest shikigami of the Ten Shadows Technique, Mahoraga, is coated with positive energy in a way that is very similar to Reverse Cursed Technique.

Reverse Cursed Technique users in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga

1) Gojo Satoru

Jō @sentibeni Reverse cursed technique is an insanely busted power based off of what Gojo’s describing. The man literally told Megumi’s dad he lost because he didn’t cut off his head Reverse cursed technique is an insanely busted power based off of what Gojo’s describing. The man literally told Megumi’s dad he lost because he didn’t cut off his head https://t.co/2EpgAyKpr2

Currently the strongest sorcerer in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, Gojo Satoru was able to awaken the true potential of his Limitless and heal himself after being fatally injured by Fushiguro Toji during the Star Plasma Vessel arc.

Gojo can also use the Reverse Cursed Technique along with various other moves. Further fueled by the Limitless technique, he could cause a reversal in the effects of those moves.

That was how Gojo created his iconic Cursed Technique Reversal: Red technique. It is unclear, however, if Gojo can use the Reverse Cursed technique to heal other people.

2) Ieri Shoko

daily Shoko Ieiri @DailyShoko “she obtained her doctor license in two years by cheating” shoko ieiri everyone 🤩🧡 “she obtained her doctor license in two years by cheating” shoko ieiri everyone 🤩🧡 https://t.co/9nUWZx4nOD

The resident doctor of Tokyo Jujutsu High and Gojo’s teammate during their time as students, Ieri Shoko’s skill lies in using Reverse Cursed technique to heal other people.

Since few sorcerers can use this technique on themselves and even fewer can use it to heal others, it makes her invaluable to the school, where sorcerers were often injured during missions.

3) Ryomen Sukuna

The King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, far surpasses all the other cursed spirits who are categorized as “special-grade.” His immense reserves of cursed energy and his skill in manipulation of cursed energy can only be rivaled only by Gojo.

So it comes as no surprise that Sukuna can not only heal himself with Reverse Cursed Technique, but also heal others as he did to save Fushiguro Megumi during the Shibuya arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

4) Uraume

JUJUTSU KAISEN SUPREMACY @riyalise uraume is susceptible to choso’s blood poisoning which is interesting, i wonder if akutami’s setting these two up for a full fight later on im living for that idea uraume is susceptible to choso’s blood poisoning which is interesting, i wonder if akutami’s setting these two up for a full fight later on im living for that idea https://t.co/nNTAr7Jojc

Uraume is a character who was only briefly shown in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and while they did get more exposure in the Shibuya arc, their motives remain mostly unknown.

But one thing we do know about Uraume is that they are able to use Reverse Cursed Technique to heal themselves. Though unable to nullify the poisonous effects inflicted by Choso’s Piercing Blood, they were able to fix the physical damage almost instantly.

5) Okkotsu Yuta

Malik @LuhEasy Gege confirmed in that interview there is still time after death where somebody could be revived with reversed cursed technique. Yuta k*lling Yuji here makes sense to satisfy the conditions of the vow he got in with the elders. Yuta can heal others with RCT & can revive Yuji Gege confirmed in that interview there is still time after death where somebody could be revived with reversed cursed technique. Yuta k*lling Yuji here makes sense to satisfy the conditions of the vow he got in with the elders. Yuta can heal others with RCT & can revive Yuji https://t.co/7sLzQD8o69

Okkotsu Yuta has been referred to as the second strongest jujutsu sorcerer in the current landscape, right after Gojo himself. Yuta’s prowess with Reverse Cursed Technique was seen towards the end of the Shibuya arc when he was able to get around the binding vow and save Itadori Yuuji by killing and restarting his heart instantly.

Sporeman0 @Sporeman0 Uraume was unable to heal the poison from Choso's blood using their own Reverse Cursed Technique, but Yuta is apparently able to do so. Maybe the poison has to be specifically targeted, or needs more cursed energy to remove, or can only be supressed once it's doing harm Uraume was unable to heal the poison from Choso's blood using their own Reverse Cursed Technique, but Yuta is apparently able to do so. Maybe the poison has to be specifically targeted, or needs more cursed energy to remove, or can only be supressed once it's doing harm https://t.co/r2w69BBCAS

Yuta’s expertise and ruthless use of Reverse Cursed Technique was shown in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 175. In this chapter, he used positive energy against the special grade cursed spirit Kurourushi to exorcize him, since positive energy is harmful to curses who are formed out of negative energy.

Kuroneko_7 @senkeizero7



#jjk175 Man, this panel was so cold, yuuta just defeated the cockroach shit on this panel like he murdered someone he walks by in the street!! Man, this panel was so cold, yuuta just defeated the cockroach shit on this panel like he murdered someone he walks by in the street!! 🔥 🔥#jjk175 https://t.co/CoYh5pHk2m

Jujutsu Kaisen features a plethora of powerful characters, and Reverse Cursed Technique users are considered some of the most skilled among them. Even sorcerers like Megumi, who is blessed with the inherited cursed technique of the Zenin clan, and Geto Suguru, an immensely strong special grade sorcerer, are unable to use Reverse Cursed Technique.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul