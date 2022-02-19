Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 175 jumps right into the fight between Yuta and Kurourushi

The unofficial English translation of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 175 has been released by TCB scans, and it proved to be an intense, action-packed affair. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 174, which introduced the Sendai Colony arc of the manga, had Okkotsu Yuta as its focus.

Yuta was revealed to already have 35 points in the Culling Game. After killing Dhruv Lakdawala, he broke the four-way deadlock and faced his next opponent, the special-grade curse Kurourushi.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 175 highlights

Yuta versus Kurourushi

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 175 features very little dialogue in the first half of the chapter, jumping directly into the fight between Yuta and Kurourushi. The special-grade curse is depicted as a gigantic cockroach with two of his limbs mimicking human arms. Yuta quickly cuts off Kurourushi’s arm, pinning down the arm holding the cursed weapon Festering Life blade. He evades and parries calmly and almost effortlessly, maintaining the upper hand in battle.

Yuta’s monster strength becomes obvious when he sends Kurourushi flying halfway across the bridge with a single strike. He grabs his sword and pulls up an entire section of the metal railing of the bridge, crumpling it into a ball and throwing it at the curse who tries to get away using his wings.

Yuta's enormous cursed energy reserves are also highlighted when he attempts to kill off Kurourushi in one fell stroke of his fortified blade. The curse, however, stops the attack with his arm and releases a swarm of insects that devoured a man (whom Yuta was unable to save) in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 174.

Yuta’s observations

Yuta senses that he is being watched by two other players, both of whom are sorcerers with high scores. He muses that Kurourushi, being a cursed spirit, would be exorcized if he used positive energy to directly attack its body, like he did to kill and simultaneously revive Itadori Yuuji in Shibuya.

But knowing that Rika is guarding the civilians back and unwilling to expose his expertise at using reverse techniques to Ishigori and Uro, he decides to defeat the special-grade curse without the help of either.

Meditating Worm and Festering Life Blade

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 175 shows that Kurourushi is capable of speech, asking Yuta why he wants to kill it, with the latter asking the curse the same. It replies that it likes the taste of iron and proceeds to repeat the word “blind,” though the side notes mention that the kanji can also be translated as “bite,” “eat,” or “dark.”

The curse then releases large poisonous insects called “Meditating Worms,” ordering them to attack Yuta. Once again, the side notes mention that the kanji for “meditating” can also be translated to refer to an archaic description of poisonous earthworm-like creatures.

Kurourushi unleashes a whirlpool of insects to trap Yuta, who first uses his katana to anchor himself and then proceeds to slash away at the Meditating Worms attacking him. This gives the special-grade the opening it needs to rush in with the Festering Life blade. Yuta manages to block the attack with his blade, but despite not touching him directly, the cursed weapon cuts into his shoulder and causes cockroaches to erupt out of the wound.

Yuta’s counterattack

Yuta slices off the cursed insects coming out of his shoulder, but Kurourushi uses the opportunity to slash into the former’s stomach with the Festering Life Blade, dealing a fatal blow. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 175 nears its end with Ishigori and Uro convinced that Kurourushi had won this fight while the special-grade moved to eat its prey.

But Yuta shocked both the other players and the readers by grabbing hold of Kurourushi and biting into the cursed spirit. Yuta used the reverse cursed technique to heal himself and explode Kuruorushi.

Expectations for chapter 176

The raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 175 also show Uro attacking Yuta, suggesting that the next chapter will likely showcase another high-intensity battle between the two powerful Culling Game players.

Unlike the fight between Megumi and Reggie, which was highly strategic and intellectually stimulating, this fight was all about raw power. Yuta clearly proved why he was considered the strongest sorcerer of the generation right after Gojo Satoru in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.

