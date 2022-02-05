Yuta makes his move as Sendai Colony arc begins in Jujutsu Kaisen 174

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174 marks the end of the Tokyo No. 1 Colony arc and the beginning of the Sendai Colony arc. Chapter 173 introduced the situation in the Sendai Colony, which was even tenser than in the Tokyo No. 1 Colony.

The chapter showed Megumi collapsing with “Angel” Kurusu Hana appearing over his unconscious form, almost resembling an angel of death.

But the final section of the chapter made it obvious that further news of Fushiguro Megumi and Kurusu Hana would have to wait, as the focus would be on Okkotsu Yuta.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga Chapter 174 highlights

Yuta breaks the four-way deadlock

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174 begins with Ishigori Ryu and Uro Takako observing Dhruv’s shikigami disappear, indicating that the reincarnated sorcerer had been culled.

Both players immediately used Kogane to pinpoint Yuta as the player who had killed the veteran sorcerer. Ishigori thinks it makes things interesting, but Uro irritatedly observes Kurourushi making a move.

Kuroroushi attacks

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174 reveals Yuta leading a group of non-sorcerers towards the closest edge of the barrier.

He informs the people that the stadium was the territory of a very powerful sorcerer so they would be safe for a while, but his hopes prove to be in vain as he starts hearing the sound of a swarm of insects.

Yuta manages to save all but one person as a swarm of cockroaches, strengthened by curse energy, kills an unfortunate non-sorcerer and then tries to attack him. He calls out to Rika, making her break and drop a concrete bridge, blocking the entrance to the other side where the civilians are hiding.

The other two sorcerers observing the fight make their own assessments; while Ishigori remarks upon Yuta’s immense curse energy, Uro comments on Rika’s power, mistaking her for a shikigami.

Kogane identifies Kurourushi as a cursed spirit who went into hibernation, being unable to win against Dhruv. The cursed spirit has an unlimited appetite, creating cockroaches imbued with cursed energy.

Kuroroushi is the first cursed spirit to register as a Culling Game player in this Jujutsu Kaisen manga arc.

Yuta’s resolve

Yuta decides that Culling Game players like Dhruv Lakdwala and Kurourushi, who indiscriminately attack humans, couldn’t be allowed to move between barriers, which was a rule sure to be enforced by someone or the other soon enough.

Yuta thinks far enough ahead to assume that there would be similar players in other colonies who would need to be culled, and he decides that he would be the one to take on that responsibility.

He refers back to the two rules proposed by Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 158, implying that he has been in touch with either Panda or Hakari. He calculates that they would need at least four additional rules to tip the situation in their favor.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174 showcases the more compassionate side of Yuta’s character and his immense respect for Gojo. Not wanting Gojo to have to go through the trauma of killing Geto Suguru’s body again, a determined Yuta vows that he would get those 400 points and kill Kenjaku himself.

The chapter ends with Kurourushi wielding a grotesque-looking sword called “Fester Life Blade,” which is described as where “life and death cross paths.”

Predictions for Chapter 175

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 175 will very probably focus entirely on the confrontations in the Sendai Colony. Since no one has added any rule allowing players to move between colonies, it can be assumed that Yuta has been in Miyagi since the beginning of the Culling Game.

This will be the first time since the Shibuya arc that Okkotsu Yuta will be seen properly in action, so the upcoming chapter might be somewhat info-heavy with Akutami’s detailed explanations of how his cursed technique works.

