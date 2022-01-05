Chimera Shadow Garden: Fushiguro Megumi’s Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen so far

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170 showcased Fushiguro Megumi using his Domain Expansion, Chimera Shadow Garden, for the third time in the manga, and fans are ecstatic. However, since Shueisha is on a publication break again this week, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 171 included, there is still a long time before there is any clarification of what Fushiguro’s Domain can do and how he is operating it.

Considering that Akutami has already given plenty of foreshadowing and information about Domain Expansions in his manga, fans have taken it upon themselves to decipher Megumi’s Domain before the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 171.

Everything revealed about Megumi’s Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen so far

Jujutsu Kaisen is an information-heavy series, with Akutami often cramming volumes’ worth of information in a single chapter. Domain Expansion is undoubtedly an easier concept than Gojo’s Negative Infinity or the entirety of the Culling Game. However, at the same time, it is more layered and complex because it has many nuances.

Megumi’s Domain has been one of the zeniths of Jujutsu Kaisen since its introduction, on par with Yuuji’s Black Flash. In Jujutsu Kaisen, Domain Expansion seems to be a technique that comes easier to Curses than to sorcerers, considering even regular Special-grade Curses can form a Domain, not including the Simple Domains that are easier to cast.

D.Fushiguro | Protecting Maki and Megumi @InQuadratum Gojo and Megumi are the only two Jujutsu Sorcerers (humans) we have seen use “Sure Hit Technique” Domain Expansions (so far). Gojo and Megumi are the only two Jujutsu Sorcerers (humans) we have seen use “Sure Hit Technique” Domain Expansions (so far). https://t.co/0DfhzCEqiv

Conversely, Megumi is one of only three sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen known to have a Domain Expansion. The other two are Gojo Satoru and Higuruma Hiromi, and the only one besides Gojo to have a sure-hit Domain, one formed with the intent to kill.

Megumi is also the youngest sorcerer in the series so far to have his own Domain, as Gojo had created his Domain after the Hidden Inventory arc (aka Gojo’s Past arc), during which he was a second-year student.

History of Megumi’s Domain

Megumi first manifested his Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen during his fight against the Special-grade Finger Bearer in the Origin of Obedience arc (aka the Death Painting arc). While the Domain was incomplete and largely ineffective, given that it was ultimately the Black Divine Dog that prevailed against the Curse and retrieved Sukuna’s finger, it was the beginning of Megumi’s journey towards actualizing the potential that both Gojo and Sukuna saw in him.

The next time we see Megumi use his Domain to break through Dagon’s Domain during the Shibuya Incident arc to assist Maki, Nanami, and Naobito Zen’in. Megumi uses his still incomplete Domain to counter the deadly attack of Dagon’s Domain.

He had initially planned to use Chimera Shadow Garden as an escape route, but Toji Fushiguro entered through the opening instead, and Megumi was forced to dissipate his Domain. At that point, he was not capable of manifesting his Domain again.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170 marks the third manifestation of Megumi’s Domain. He had trouble forming a barrier to contain his Domain, and as such, he used an existing space as the barrier.

The third manifestation of Chimera Shadow Garden is different from before, as it is more complete and denser. There is seemingly the beginning of a spinal column hanging behind Megumi, with nerves extending from it that link his Domain to the physical space it occupies.

Interestingly, the Domain Expansion is called Chimera Garden Shadow in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170. It is unclear if it holds any meaning or is just a mistake in translation.

The mechanics of Megumi’s Domain

Chimera Shadow Garden is essentially a physical manifestation of Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique. It is a fluid floor of shadow that shelters all of Megumi’s Shikigami and grants him advanced shadow manipulation.

Megumi was originally able to hide in the shadows of his opponent and swap himself out with doubles when he was heavily injured within his Domain.

Foreshadowing

What we see Megumi attempt in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 170 was foreshadowed three times in the manga. The incomplete Domain of the first Finger Bearer, whom the students encountered at the detention center, had a similar approach. It also used an existing structure as the barrier but was a formed Domain, not a Domain Expansion technique.

Dirk @dirklybl Definitely a spinal column right there, but the knots towards the bottom almost remind me of the “treasure bag” motif Dagon used to expand his domain in Shibuya. If that’s the case, it might relate back to Megumi’s namesake as a “blessing”, since the miyamairi noted below is >> Definitely a spinal column right there, but the knots towards the bottom almost remind me of the “treasure bag” motif Dagon used to expand his domain in Shibuya. If that’s the case, it might relate back to Megumi’s namesake as a “blessing”, since the miyamairi noted below is >> https://t.co/xtZ4pWoJ35

The second foreshadowing was Dagon’s Domain, Horizon of the Captivating Skandha. It is a Calm Domain, which he can use as a backdrop within an apartment, using its walls as the barrier.

But Dagon can also expand it with a barrier, as he did during his fight against Nanami.

Interestingly, Dagon casts his Domain by drawing a symbol on his stomach instead of doing hand signs. The symbol is similar to the design that appears on the lower section of the spinal column in Megumi’s Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170.

The most crucial foreshadowing was during the Shibuya Incident arc when it was revealed that Ryomen Sukuna’s Domain, Malevolent Shrine, is a barrier-less Domain.

Sukuna sacrifices the protection of a barrier to enhance the efficiency of his Sure-Hit technique. Many fans have speculated that Sukuna might be an ideal catalyst to inform Megumi more about barrier-less Domains, considering that the King of Curses has taken an interest in Megumi’s development.

Speculations

seri / apartment (hourly skfscanon shitpost) @serpendency 🏻‍♀️ to even be able to expand his domain without a barrier is insane in the first place. he just needs sukuna to tell him to hone that skill megumi keeps calling his domain incomplete because of the lack of barrier, but he’s literally already doing this “divine technique”🏻‍♀️ to even be able to expand his domain without a barrier is insane in the first place. he just needs sukuna to tell him to hone that skill megumi keeps calling his domain incomplete because of the lack of barrier, but he’s literally already doing this “divine technique”🙇🏻‍♀️ to even be able to expand his domain without a barrier is insane in the first place. he just needs sukuna to tell him to hone that skill 👀 https://t.co/p5zR3oY6Ru

Many fans have pointed out that since a barrier-less Domain Expansion was called a divine technique, Megumi’s Domain is not lacking anything. It is, in fact, superior.

However, readers must keep in mind that:

Megumi is unable to use a barrier. He did not choose to trade it for enhancement like Sukuna. In order to advance, Megumi would need to acquire a barrier technique first, which he could later trade for an upgrade in a Binding Vow. Megumi’s Domain is not an open Domain, per se, but rather one contained by a physical space instead of a barrier. Until and unless Megumi can cast a fully-formed Domain Expansion that does not require a container at all, his technique cannot be called similar to Sukuna’s

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 171 will elaborate on the effectiveness of Megumi’s Domain. Its proper description and technique have not been explained yet. It is undisclosed how much Megumi’s Sure hit technique has improved and how far his Domain enhances his Shikigamis.

We have yet to see three of Megumi’s ten Shikigami in Jujutsu Kaisen, which might be present in his Domain. Many fans have questioned whether Mahoraga will also be present inside a fully formed Chimera Shadow Garden, although it seems unlikely given that Megumi has yet to master Mahoraga.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 171 will also show us how long Megumi can hold his Domain in his current injured state.

Edited by Ravi Iyer