Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter 165: Higuruma’s domain expansion fully explained

Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 165 was just released, and the continuation of Itadori Yuuji’s fight with Higuruma Hiromi takes an even darker turn. As shown and explained in Chapter 164, the latter’s domain is utilized again, displaying new traits.

Here is a breakdown of the incidents in Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 165 and speculations about chapter 166.

Yuuji’s growth and Higuruma’s genius: Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter 165

Recap of chapter 164

Higuruma's Domain, Deadly Sentencing (Image via Shonen jump) Judgeman's first accusation (Image vis Shonen Jump)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 164, Itadori Yuuji confronted Higuruma Hiromi, the lawyer who had accumulated 100 points in the culling game. Higuruma immediately launched his Domain, Deadly Sentencing.

Deadly Sentencing is a court-like Domain, where an omniscient manifestation called Judgeman accuses, judges and sentences the person trapped inside it.

Yuuji figured out that Higuruma’s Domain lacks killing intent. Coupled with that, violence was prohibited in court, and it only imposes a set rule onto its victim. Due to these factors, mastering it was easier than domains with killing intent, such as Mahito’s Self-embodiment of Perfection and Fushiguro Megumi’s Chimera Shadow Garden.

From there on, numerous accusations were leveled at Yuuji. Judgeman accused him of going to a Pachinko parlor while underage, with the latter failing to brainstorm his way out of it.

Subsequently, Judgeman sentenced him to confiscation, and the domain disappeared. As Yuuji and Higurama engaged in a fight, the former found that he couldn’t access his Curse Energy.

What is the meaning of confiscation?

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 165, Higuruma reveals that Judgement’s confiscation means that the victim would be temporarily unable to use their Curse Technique. Without it, Curse Energy is supposed to be a hindrance to a sorcerer.

Confiscation (image via Shonen Jump)

But because Yuuji did not have a Curse Technique in the first place, he lost his Curse Energy instead and was left with only raw physical strength, something that he admits as his best weapon.

Higuruma is surprised by Yuuji’s physical abilities, and in a very satisfying moment, classifies him as a threat that cannot be underestimated.

Higuruma's resolve ( Image via Shonen Jump)

Higuruma’s genius

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 165 reveals that Higuruma was a genius for whom every hurdle was easy. But as the Culling game began, he found that his true talent lies in being a Jujutsu Sorcerer.

First page of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 165 (Image via Shonen jump)

In a very systematic manner, which is characteristic of Higuruma, as was seen from his flashback as a dissatisfied lawyer, he researched his Curse Technique and immediately created his Domain Expansion.

He then reverse-engineered his steps to master his Domain Expansion and Curse Technique in just 12 days. Subsequently, he defeated 20 people and became equivalent to a Grade-1 sorcerer like Nanami Kento.

Second appearance of Deadly Sentencing

Yuuji asking for a retrial (image via Shonen Jump)

Soon, Yuuji is overpowered by Higurama and realizes that he needs his Curse Energy back. After desperate thinking, he recalls that Deadly Sentencing is essentially a court and requests a retrial. Subsequently, the domain instantly forms around them once again without Higuruma’s input.

This, as Yuuji had correctly guessed, is a drawback of Higuruma’s Domain. Anyone sentenced by Judgeman may ask for two retrials, and their request will be granted.

Judgeman's second accusation (Image via Shonen Jump)

As the readers heave a sigh of relief at Yuuji momentarily being saved from Higuruma’s physical attacks, the Judgeman accuses the former once again. However, this time he is accused of committing mass murder in Shibuya.

In a sorrowful moment, Yuuji admits to it without an ounce of hesitation and is promptly sentenced to death by Judgeman on the final page of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 165.

Reaction and speculation

Yuuji’s guilt over the Shibuya incident has been a significant plot point since the end of the Shibuya arc. As many readers pointed out, he could have easily blamed Sukuna, who was responsible for the killings, instead of admitting it. However, Yuuji is so steeped in guilt that he seeks almost any opportunity to atone for a crime he did not commit.

Higurama’s genius and his ambiguous but strict moral code make him an important potential ally, but whether or not he will switch sides will be found in future chapters, along with the continuation of his and Yuuji’s fight.

Megumi’s battle may also begin in the next chapter. Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 166 is slated to be released on 21 November 2021 and can be read on Shounen Jump’s website.

