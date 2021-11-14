Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 100: Nanami's Fight with Shigemo, Yuuji heads for Shibuya Station

The Shibuya Arc will begin in the next season of Jujutsu Kaisen and Chapter 100 is one of the most crucial parts of it. Not only does Nanami show his powers as a Grade-1 Sorcerer, but Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 100 also marks Yuuji’s journey into the proper Shibuya Station.

Note: This article contains spoilers from the next chapters and anime.

Nanami snaps in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 100, while Yuuji enters Shibuya Station

🌗 @TensaLala Jujutsu Kaisen chapter was good, next week will be even better. It will also hit the 100 chapter mark lol Jujutsu Kaisen chapter was good, next week will be even better. It will also hit the 100 chapter mark lol https://t.co/cGrX104xlc

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 100, titled 'The Shibuya Incident Part 18', can be divided into two parts. The first portion shows the might of a Grade-1 Sorcerer, with one of the most popular characters in Jujutsu Kaisen making the readers understand how hard it would be for the protagonists to be approved for a Grade-1 promotion.

hari⁷ @NANAMlEST remember when yuuji and nanami did THAT remember when yuuji and nanami did THAT https://t.co/8azADodO68

The second part of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 100 shows Yuuji Itadori heading towards Shibuya Station and probably the hardest time in Yuuji’s life so far in the story.

Nanami Kento vs Shigemo Haruta

Nanami and Shigemo about to battle (credit : Shounen Jump)

In Chapter 99, Kugisaki Nobara was unable to outmaneuver Haruta Shigemo, the curse user. In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 100, Nanami Kento, angered by the constant loss of his friends and comrades, completely overpowers Shigemo.

Nanami Obliterates Shigemo. (Credit : Shounen Jump)

Before Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 100, the readers had seen Nanami’s powers, but this time, through Nobara’s analysis, the true capabilities of a Grade-1 sorcerer is revealed.

Haruta Shigemo in the anime ( credit : Mappa)

After Shigemo completely fails to harm Nanami with his cursed sword, Nanami uses his Ratio Technique to completely overpower Shigemo in one of the most one-sided fights in all of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Nanami's vision of Haibara in chapter 120 (credit : Shounen Jump)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 100 also solidified the importance of Haibara Yu in Nanami’s life, and foreshadowed the vision Nanami will have of him in future during Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 120.

Itadori Yuuji Heads for Shibuya Station

Itadori and Fushiguro part ways temporarily in chapter 98 (credit : Shounen Jump)

After parting ways with Fushiguro Megumi in chapter 98, Itadori Yuuji travels towards the Shibuya Station in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 100.

Yuuji meets Inumaki (credit : Shounen Jump)

On the way, he meets Inumaki Toge, who is using his cursed speech to direct citizens towards safety. Leaving the citizens to Inumaki, Yuuji finally enters the Shibuya Station in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 100, and the last panel shows Choso waiting for him.

Choso waiting for Yuuji (credit: Shounen Jump)

Choso, who has vowed to kill Yuuji in order to avenge the death of his brothers, will give Yuuji a fast-paced fight in this arc.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 100 not only gives the readers a glimpse into Nanami’s true prowess, but also sets up the beginning of the most tragic arc in Jujutsu Kaisen Manga so far. With Yuuji heading towards the Shibuya Station, the first domino in a chain of incredible fights begins.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider