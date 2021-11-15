Jujutsu Kaisen: What it's like being Sukuna’s vessel

Ryomen Sukuna was deemed the "King of Curses" in Jujutsu Kaisen for his outstanding power and cursed energy. Yuji Itadori became Sukuna’s vessel after he ate one of his fingers. However, being Sukuna's vessel may not be as cool as it sounds. This led to Yuji experiencing a surplus of tragic events.

Sukuna does lend Yuji his strength when he is in dire need of it. Even so, most of the time spent with Sukuna is immensely dangerous. Especially for an inexperienced high schooler. One filled with grief, loss, and trauma.

All things considered, playing host to Ryomen Sukuna comes with its high points. Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist Yuji’s life changed forever when he became Sukuna's vessel. Begging the question, what is it like being Sukuna’s vessel?

Perks of being Sukuna’s vessel in Jujutsu Kaisen

In Jujutsu Kaisen, there are few perks to being a vessel of Sukuna. Sukuna tore out Yuji’s heart only to bring him back to life afterwards. Not only that, but he continuously regenerated Yuji during countless other fights.

This is clearly seen in Yuji’s fight with the Finger Bearer. The damage Yuji took prompted Sukuna to take over his body and heal him. Jujutsu Kaisen made a point of noting that Sukuna did this unintentionally. Sukuna regenerates his vessel whether he likes it or not. This will definitely come in handy for Jujutsu sorcerer, Yuji. Especially when fighting special grade cursed spirits.

Furthermore, Sukuna is known as the King of Courses in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe for a reason. He effortlessly defeated a cursed spirit proven to be worlds stronger than his previous opponents. This is seen through his fight with Mahito. But Mahito put up a good fight. So much so that he almost defeated Yuji, that was until he fell prey to Sukuna's Domain. At that moment, the fight was already won by Sukuna.

Of everyone in the Jujutsu Kaisen world, Yuji is the best-fit as Sukuna’s vessel. He can withstand most of Sukuna’s high jinks. He can also contain Sukuna’s cursed energy fairly well.

Downfalls of being Sukuna’s vessel

The first time Sukuna took over Yuji Itadori and ripped his heart out, both Jujutsu Kaisen fans and the horrified Megumi Fushiguro were in complete shock. Thankfully, it was soon revealed that Sukuna could bring Yuji back. That doesn't take away from the fact that Sukuna can kill his vessel in the first place.

Moreover, the fact that the Kyoto branch of Jujutsu High wants Yuji exterminated makes being Sukuna’s vessel all the more dangerous. So much so, In Jujutsu Kaisen, the principal of that school was responsible for the special grade curse that attacked during the interschool competition.

The silver lining prompted the use of Sukuna’s domain expansion, one of the strongest in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Throughout Jujutsu Kaisen, there have been countless times where Yuji was in danger, and Sukuna didn't come forth to help. During the fight with Mahito, Sukuna only helped because Mahito accidentally touched Sukuna's soul. Most of Sukuna’s help is due to Yuji making deals with him or other cursed spirits, thinking they can beat him.

Final thoughts

Although being Sukuna's vessel has its perks, it also has many pitfalls. As Sukuna's vessel, Yuji has access to arguably limitless power and energy. That is if he can convince Sukuna to gift even the smallest fraction of that power to him.

miho @_maihor Bets on Yuji's scars never healing until Sukuna says the magic words and takes over? Would Sukuna even bother to heal the scars at that point? Bets on Yuji's scars never healing until Sukuna says the magic words and takes over? Would Sukuna even bother to heal the scars at that point?

As he spent more time with Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji learned the hard way that having Sukuna inhabit one's body isn't ideal. It often leads to death. Due to the Binding Vow, Sukuna can possess Yuji for one minute. During that time, Yuji had no idea what Sukuna was doing. Even with Sukuna's promise to not kill anyone during that time, he can unleash chaos unlike anything seen in Jujutsu Kaisen before.

On the flip side, Sukuna can slay the strongest cursed spirits without breaking a sweat. He can regenerate body parts without giving it too much thought and is essentially immortal. With so much untapped power, it's easy to see why jujutsu sorcerers and cursed spirits alike are after Sukuna's fingers and his vessel.

