Jujutsu Kaisen: What makes Domain Expansion users so powerful?

Domain Expansion has been depicted as the ultimate move for both sorcerers and cursed spirits in Jujutsu Kaisen. It has been repeatedly stressed that few sorcerers are able to cast even an incomplete, much less a complete domain.

But with every user’s domain being so different, it is difficult to generalize what exactly makes a domain so powerful. This makes their users formidable opponents. So, here is a breakdown of exactly what makes domain expansion users so powerful.

Understanding Innate Domain and Domain Expansion

What is an Innate Domain?

Innate Domain, often simply referred to as Domain, is a metaphysical space inside a jujutsu user’s mind. In the anime, when Itadori Yuuji finds himself in Sukuna’s Domain, the latter explains it as being similar to existing in Yuuji’s heart.

While the statement itself is ironic considering that Sukuna had literally ripped Yuuji’s heart out, the analogy isn’t very far off. Instead of his heart, however, it is more akin to Sukuna simply existing in Yuuji’s body.

However, the former exists with an independent mind of his own.

A jujutsu user with enough caliber to use cursed energy is able to manifest their Innate Domain into reality. For that, they use a technique called Domain Expansion.

By using hand seals unique to the caster, channeled cursed energy converts actual physical spaces into a user's Domain, trapping their victim.

What makes Domains so dangerous?

Every user’s Innate Domain is intrinsically linked to their innate cursed technique, which also manifests in the terrains inside their Domain. One of the biggest reasons why Domains are so dangerous is because they guarantee a direct hit of their attacks.

A jujutsu user’s Domain complements and amplifies their cursed technique. Furthermore, it nullifies the cursed techniques of their trapped opponent, leaving them defenseless.

The only way for a jujutsu user to escape from a Domain is to expand their own Domain. Through this, they can either create an opening in the Domain’s barrier, or overwhelm the opponent’s Domain. Gojo exhibited the second maneuver when the volcano cursed-spirit, Jogo, tried to trap them in his Domain.

Complete and Incomplete Domains

Domains can either be complete or incomplete, depending on the user’s ability to create a proper boundary. Using Domain Expansion requires a huge amount of cursed energy, even more so to create a proper boundary for said Domain.

A complete Domain is the most effective in amplification of the user’s innate cursed techniques. On the flipside, an incomplete Domain takes away the guarantee of a direct hit by their attack.

Domain Expansion Users in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime

Ryomen Sukuna

It is no surprise that the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, has an Innate Domain, and is able to create a physical manifestation of it using Domain Expansion.

Season 1 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime showed us Sukuna’s Domain, called Malevolent Shrine. It was first seen in his battle against the finger-bearer at the detention center, and later, when he makes a binding contract with Yuuji.

Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine is the only complete Domain in the series that does not require a barrier.

Jogo

Jogo is one of the few cursed spirits in Jujutsu Kaisen who can cast a complete Domain. His Domain, Coffin of the Iron Mountain, is manifested as the interior of an active volcano.

Jogo has complete control within this domain and not even Gojo’s Limitless would make him invulnerable to the cursed spirit’s technique.

However, the latter’s own Domain being more refined overwhelms Jogo finally, and leaves him trapped instead.

Gojo Satoru

Gojo Satoru is easily one of, if not the, strongest sorcerer in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. His Innate Domain, Infinite Void, is an abstract space bound by a barrier, and linked to his Limitless and Six Eyes.

It forces upon its victim an unlimited amount of knowledge and stimuli. The trapped victim feels everything and nothing at the same time, causing them to remain paralyzed.

Only Gojo and anyone he is physically touching will remain free from the Domain’s effect. It is an extremely refined Domain which easily overwhelms Jogo’s volcanic Domain.

If any human being were to be exposed to the Domain for more than two milliseconds, they would require extensive rehabilitation to recover.

Gojo is the only sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen who is able to use Domain Expansion more than once a day.

Mahito

Mahito’s Innate Domain, called Self-Embodiment of Perfection, is also a complete Domain. Structured in a way where anyone trapped inside it is automatically touching Mahito, it allows him to transfigure their souls at will.

Similar to Gojo, he is able to cast and dispel it in less than a second in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Mahito traps Nanami inside his domain during their fight in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1. His barrier for his Domain is not very strong however, allowing Yuuji to break into it from outside to save Nanami.

Dagon

The small octopus-like cursed spirit is seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime as an ally to Getou and the other cursed spirits. However, Dagon is small but powerful. Despite seeming harmless, the cursed spirit is powerful enough to use Domain Expansion to cast an incomplete Domain.

The cursed spirit, however, is unable to cast a proper barrier, thus using an existing structure as a barrier inside. In the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Dagon uses the inside of an apartment as a barrier for his Domain, Horizon of the Captivating Skandha. Getou is depicted entering the domain by simply stepping into the apartment.

Fushiguro Megumi

The only other sorcerer shown in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 to use Domain Expansion is the deuteragonist of the series, Fushiguro Megumi. His Innate Domain, Chimera Shadow Garden is an incomplete Domain consisting entirely of fluid shadows.

Megumi is able to summon multiple shikigami to trap his opponent, as well as create clones of himself from his shadows.

Despite being incomplete and not as effective as other complete Domains, Chimera Shadow Garden lets Megumi single-handedly defeat the special-grade finger bearer cursed spirit in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga introduces more such Domain users with complete and incomplete Innate Domains. Innate Domains with certain set conditions are also introduced in recent chapters of the Culling Game arc.

