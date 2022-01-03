Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171: Break confirmed, speculations, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 170 was officially released today and the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171 has been confirmed by Shueisha. Like it was rumored, Weekly Shonen Jump is going on another publication break, and Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171 will not be released this week.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171 will be delayed as Shonen Jump goes on break

In lieu of Jump Festa 2022 and Christmas, most of Shueisha’s publications had taken a break last week. Weekly Shonen Jump was amidst them. Furthermore, it was rumored the publication would take another break this week.

While the spoilers were out by 26 December 2021, and the unofficial translation had been published last week as well, fans eagerly waited for the official release for confirmation on the rumor.

Confirmed release date and where to read

According to Manga Plus, Weekly Shonen Jump will be taking a break this week as well. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171 will be released on 16 January 2021, Sunday, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7.00am

Central Time: 9.00am

Eastern Time: 10.00am

British Time: 3.00pm

Central European Time: 4.00pm

Indian Standard Time: 8.30pm

Australian central time: 12.30am, 17 January 2021

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171 will be available for reading on Manga Plus and Viz.com, although only the latest three chapters will be available for free reading.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 170

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 170, Fushiguro Megumi and Reggie Star finally start their fight. The former uses his Rabbit Escape and Max Elephant together to destroy Reggie’s receipts. This alerts the latter that Megumi knows about his Curse Technique.

However, it is revealed that Reggie’s Curse Technique allows him to reproduce the effect of receipts. He can tap into a purchase listed on the receipt without having to pay the necessary time or money to get it. He demonstrates this by completely healing himself by using the receipt for 3-night’s stay at a Japanese Inn.

Reggie further theorizes that Megumi is tired from using multiple Shikigami at the same time, and that he cannot resummon a heavily injured Shikigami in quick succession.

Reggie continues to tell Megumi that neither of them has a powerful technique, and since the latter is in a worse state, he should surrender his points. However, Megumi uses Nue to run away.

When Reggie corners him at a public gymnasium and attacks him with trucks, Megumi contemplates his inability to make a barrier to superimpose an artificial space onto a physical space.

Having said that, he uses his Domain Expansion, Chimera Shadow Garden, by utilizing the space within the gym as a barrier to his domain. Reggie is shocked that Megumi is such a powerful sorcerer.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171

We can expect the conclusion to Megumi and Reggie’s fight in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171. Along with that, the former's Domain Expansion will be better explained. Tokyo No.1 Colony arc might finally come to an end, and as such, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171 might move forward towards some of the earlier mentioned plot points.

There has been no mention of Angel, Hakari, or Panda for quite a while, and Maki has yet to appear. Yuta’s location and Tsumiki’s current position are both unknown, and there has been no elaboration as to what exactly Kenjaku wants to do. Hopefully all of these will be better explained when Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171 is released.

