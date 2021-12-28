Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170: The fight between Fushiguro Megumi and Reggie Star reaches its climax

The unofficial English translation of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 170 was released today by TCBScans. It fills in the gaps from the raw scans released earlier this week. This chapter entirely focuses on the battle between Fushiguro Megumi and Reggie Star in Tokyo Colony no.1.

Reggie’s Curse Technique is adequately explained and he proves to be a good opponent for Megumi. Like Chapter 165 did with Yuji during his fight with Higuruma, 170 shows Megumi’s growth against Reggie. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170 is titled “Tokyo No. 1 Colony, part 10.”

Megumi uses his Domain to fight Reggie in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 169: Megumi’s fight gets interrupted by an eccentric with an abundance of personality! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/31WItTC Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 169: Megumi’s fight gets interrupted by an eccentric with an abundance of personality! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/31WItTC https://t.co/PydLbsdCg6

After Takaba Fumihiko comes to Megumi’s aid in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 169, he attacks Hazenoki Iori, Reggie’s comrade. However, despite Megumi’s suggestion that Takaba takes Iori’s points if he kills him, Takaba refuses. Instead, he defeats Iori using a set of bizarre moves.

After Takaba leaves, Megumi confirms with his Kogane. It was Higuruma who added the new rule. Assuming Yuuji’s safety, Megumi prepares to battle Reggie without holding back. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170 begins from here with the fight already underway.

Megumi uses his Shikigami

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170 begins with Megumi attacking Reggie with Max Elephant and its water attack. As Reggie dodges, Megumi attacks him from behind using Rabbit Escape. However, Reggie throws a fishing net at him, which he avoids, but his rabbits get trapped.

Reggie then uses his Curse Technique, Contract Object Reproduction, to turn a bunch of receipts into knives, which Megumi deflects using his Cursed tool.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170: Reggie’s Curse Technique explained

Cobbs @NotCobbs



Tengo pruebas y ninguna duda.



#JJK170 #JujutsuKaisen170 Reggie Star es un antagonista de los Jojos que por cosas del destino terminó en Jujutsu Kaisen.Tengo pruebas y ninguna duda. Reggie Star es un antagonista de los Jojos que por cosas del destino terminó en Jujutsu Kaisen. Tengo pruebas y ninguna duda. #JJK170 #JujutsuKaisen170 https://t.co/TfGqlaqLaA

Next, in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170, Reggie realizes that Megumi was using his Rabbit escape, which has an endless supply of Shikigami. His Max Elephant uses a water attack that can destroy Reggie’s receipts made of paper. Megumi has figured out what Reggie’s Curse Technique is.

Megumi says that Reggie’s Curse Technique can reproduce an object from its receipt, but he thinks there is more to it. Indeed, Reggie’s Curse Technique allows him to reproduce a contract from a receipt, meaning that he doesn’t just get the object from its receipt. But he gets the effect of the purchase itself.

Reggie then demonstrates this by using his Technique to receive a 3-day stay at a 5-star Japanese inn, which leaves him instantly refreshed and wholly healed.

Here, by reproducing the contract, Reggie gets the effects of the object purchased, in this case, the hotel-stay, but does not have to spend the amount of time needed to get the effect, in this case, three days. This leaves him with a significant advantage over the tired Megumi, who is wounded and is using multiple Shikigami at the same time in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170.

Megumi runs away in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170

mar @sadmugiwara #JJK170

#JujutsuSpoilers



akutami cria um personagem com uma roupa provavelmente chatíssima de desenhar

aí mete ele todo rascunhado 🗣️, o homem não tem um pingo de vergonha na cara mesmo akutami cria um personagem com uma roupa provavelmente chatíssima de desenharaí mete ele todo rascunhado 🗣️, o homem não tem um pingo de vergonha na cara mesmo #JJK170#JujutsuSpoilersakutami cria um personagem com uma roupa provavelmente chatíssima de desenharaí mete ele todo rascunhado 🗣️, o homem não tem um pingo de vergonha na cara mesmo https://t.co/ZJcQ6SJRxB

Reggie quickly figures out that using multiple Shikigami at once exhausts Megumi. Megumi thinks that wouldn’t be the case if he weren’t using his Max Elephant, which he usually uses alone because it requires a significant amount of Curse Energy.

Reggie further deduces that, unlike Rabbit Escape, Megumi cannot re-summon a heavily injured Shikigami immediately. This is why he didn’t summon Black Divine Dog again and had to make up for it by using other Shikigami, which were lesser to it.

Reggie concludes that since neither he nor Megumi has a high-powered technique, they are at a stalemate which Megumi currently stands to lose. Agreeing, Megumi uses Nue to run away.

Reggie reproduces a drone to follow Megumi on-air and a scooter to chase him on land, cornering him at an abandoned gym. Reggie doubts if Megumi is luring him to that place, while Megumi thinks the gym is “just the right size.”

Megumi reforms his Domain

Reggie appears inside the gymnasium and attacks Megumi with two trucks. As Megumi dodges the vehicles, Reggie drops some flower pots on Megumi’s head and attacks him with a knife. He then throws a radish at Megumi with a knife hidden inside. Reggie reveals that he can give orders to the objects he has reproduced.

Reggie offers to spare Megumi if he gives Reggie his points, but Megumi replies with complex barrier techniques. Megumi couldn’t grasp the trick to superimpose an artificial space onto physical space. Therefore, he will transform the inside of this gymnasium into his domain.

Indeed, Megumi uses his Domain, Chimera Shadow Garden, as Reggie realizes that Megumi is a sorcerer of a far higher caliber than he previously thought. Megumi then replies:

“I never said I don’t have a powerful technique.”

Speculation

dy⁷ scaramouche apologist @JK00Bl #JJK170



no but THE DAY this gets animated,,, bro i will literally d!e bc megumi supremacy no but THE DAY this gets animated,,, bro i will literally d!e bc megumi supremacy #JJK170no but THE DAY this gets animated,,, bro i will literally d!e bc megumi supremacy https://t.co/42SXtvk1tU

Megumi’s Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170 is much more formed and denser than when he first used it against the special grade curse. There is a spine-like manifestation in its middle, with nerves extending from it. It can be speculated that this acts as a connector to link Megumi’s domain entirely with the physical space. Hopefully, this will be better explained in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 171.

From Reggie’s surprise at Megumi’s capability as a sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170, he seems ill-equipped to handle a Domain Expansion. With Yuuji on the way, Megumi would be inclined to end the fight faster. Hopefully, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 171 will give us the end of the fight, as well as the end of the Tokyo No. 1 Colony arc.

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170

TCB Scans @TCBScans

Be mindful online of official only readers!



Link to the chapter in our Bio.



#jjk170 #jujutsukaisen170 #jjkspoilers Chapter 170: "Tokyo No.1 Colony ⑩" of Jujutsu Kaisen is out!Be mindful online of official only readers!Link to the chapter in our Bio. #jujutsukaisen170 spoilers Chapter 170: "Tokyo No.1 Colony ⑩" of Jujutsu Kaisen is out!Be mindful online of official only readers!Link to the chapter in our Bio.#jjk170 #jujutsukaisen170 #jjkspoilers #jujutsukaisen170spoilers https://t.co/zC6l3HXSFO

The official translation of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170 will be available on Viz.com and Manga Plus on January 3, 2022 Monday. Weekly Shonen Jump is rumored to go on a break that week. However, nothing can be said for certain until the official release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170.

Also Read Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen