Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 170: Megumi vs Reggie, raw scans, spoilers, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 170 raw scans were released just now, and speculations from chapter 169 seem to have come true. Megumi has entered his most serious fight so far in the Culling Game, Reggie’s Curse Technique is fully explained, and the fight between the two reached a climax.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 170 (raw scans): Reggie’s Curse Technique explained

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169, Takaba Fumihiko, aged 35 and with 0 points, came to Fushiguro Megumi’s rescue. The former attacked Hazenoki with a kick that sent him flying, leading Reggie to comment on his strength.

Megumi tried to steal one of Reggie’s receipts by emerging from his shadow, but the latter leaped away just in time.

Megumi asked Takaba to take Yori’s points before killing him, but he declined, indicating that he had not killed anyone. This reveal explained his 0 points. Takaba defeated Yori with a set of bizarre moves that disclosed absolutely nothing about his Curse Technique.

After Takaba left, Megumi checked with his Kogane to ensure that it was indeed Yuji who got Higuruma to create the new rule. With the knowledge that his friend was safe, Megumi prepared to battle Reggie, resolving not to hold back.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 170 raw scans

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 170 raw scans, Megumi summons Max elephant but Reggie throws a fishing net at it, which the former eludes by using Rabbit Escape.

Reggie kills some of the Rabbits by summoning knives. His Curse Technique is called “Recreating Contracts,” which allows him to recreate things by using their receipts.

This includes the booking for a 5-star hotel room and an oil-massage, both of whom he uses to keep himself constantly refreshed.

This is an advantage he has over the exhausted Megumi, who is drained from using both the Max elephant and Rabbit Escape at the same time, a detail which Reggie quickly figures out.

Reggie also realizes that Megumi cannot re-summon a heavily injured Shikigami immediately, which is why he has not called upon the Black Divine Dog in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 170.

As Reggie says that neither of them has high powered Techniques so Megumi should give up now, the latter uses Nue to flee. But using his Curse Technique, Reggie summons:

Drones to follow Megumi

A motorcycle to chase him on land

Two trucks to run him over once he is cornered inside a gymnasium

Potted plants to drop on Megumi’s head

A radish to throw at him

While Megumi gets injured dodging all of that, he keeps murmuring about not being able to create a barrier which is bigger on the inside than its size outside. He comes to the conclusion that it would be much more efficient to use a physical space.

As he says this, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 170 shows Reggie completely enveloped in Chimera Shadow Garden, Megumi’s Domain. However, right at the end, Megumi utters:

“I never said I did not have a high-powered Technique.”

Speculations

A significant number of theories and speculations from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 came true. Megumi does use his Domain Expansion, despite it being incomplete, finding a way to make it more effective. This shows his keen intellect.

Reggie’s Curse Technique is exactly what fans had guessed, and he is extremely efficient in using it, as shown in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 170 raw scans. What is surprising is that in such a dire fight spanning multiple chapters, Megumi has not tried to summon Mahoraga even once.

This indicated that he has grown more prudent in his fights and won't relinquish his life to defeat the opponent in front of him.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171 will show us the full extent of Megumi’s Domain, and whether he will make a second kill. While eliminating Hari Chizuru could be called self-defense, it is arguable if Reggie’s death is necessary.

If Megumi does obliterate Reggie, there might be an ideological confrontation between him and Yuuji, which might lead to dire consequences.

Where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 170 will be officially available for reading for free on Viz.com and Manga Plus on 3 January 2022, Monday. The raw scans are available on Twitter and other online manga reading websites.

Weekly Shonen Jump is rumored to go on a publication break again next week, but it will only be confirmed when Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 170 is officially released.

