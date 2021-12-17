Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 leaked: Megumi’s new ally, spoilers, where to read, and more

A full description of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 was released today on readjujutsukaisen.com and it elaborated on what the minor leak suggested earlier this week. The leak also shows the cover of Weekly Shonen Jump’s Christmas edition, and the color page that was promised for this chapter. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 is titled “Tokyo No.1 Colony, Part 9.”

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 spoilers reveal two upcoming fights

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168, the eyeball that fell near Megumi exploded. The guy who threw it is Iori Hazenoki with 35 points and his Curse Technique allows him to explode any severed part of his body. Furthermore, the body part will regrow after the explosion. Alongside him, there were two other assailants named Reggie and Hari Chizuru.

Reggie’s full name is Reggie Star and his Curse Technique allows him to turn a recipe into the object listed on it. Coupled with that, he had 41 points. Meanwhile, the Intruder with the ponytail is Hari Chizuru with 28 points. As they continue to attack Megumi, the new rule that Higuruma added was announced.

Taking advantage of the distraction, Megumi managed to kill Hari with the help of Max Elephant and Nue, adding 5 points to his tally. However, he was severely injured, and decided against using his domain when Hazenoki attacks him with an exploding tooth.

But Takaba Fumihiko, the comedian from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 146, appears out of nowhere and shields Megumi. Notably, Hazenoki’s attack which severely wounded Megumi has very little effect on Takaba.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 spoilers

Ducky @IDuckyx Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 169 Preview:



The unexpected help, Takaba appears! Work together with him, Fushiguro!



Release Date: Monday, December 20. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 169 Preview: The unexpected help, Takaba appears! Work together with him, Fushiguro!Release Date: Monday, December 20. https://t.co/baAjFQLN4b

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 begins with Megumi and Takaba having a conversation. However, it is interrupted by Hazenoki who asks the latter about his identity. In response, Takaba makes a pun which no one understands or appreciates.

An entire page is dedicated to the reaction to this pun in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169. This is probably done to break up the tension, if the spoilers are to be believed. When no one laughs, Takaba goes into a rant about ungrateful customers and sends Hazenoki flying with a kick. Reggie is surprised at the former's strength.

Megumi strikes a deal with Takaba. The agreement involves the latter eliminating Hazenoki, which he does by means that are unknown as of yet.

Musaman, The Variegated Wolf 🐺 @Musaman Megumi has gone full savage in this Culling Game. I can't help, but feel something is off though. Ever since the game started, he's been over aggressive. Seems like a major character leap. It's not hard to believe considering recent events, but still. #jujutsukaisen168 Megumi has gone full savage in this Culling Game. I can't help, but feel something is off though. Ever since the game started, he's been over aggressive. Seems like a major character leap. It's not hard to believe considering recent events, but still. #jujutsukaisen168 https://t.co/ToKsMEwVtW

Megumi tries to attack Reggie from the shadows but is unsuccessful. Takaba then leaves and Megumi feels relieved that he wasn't an enemy. Subsequently, the latter checks on Yuuji and Higuruma to see their positions.

Satisfied that Yuuji is safe and that Higuruma gave him a point to ensure his participation for 19 more days, Megumi decides to leave Tokyo No.2 Colony and head towards the former. But before that, he has to finally fight Reggie.

Color illustration

FingersCrossed @FingersCro55ed

.

.

.

The lead color page is Suguru Geto vs. Okkotsu Yuuta (for real this time lol)

Geto is only visible from the back but he's using Uzumaki and other curses seen in Vol 0



#JujutsuKaisenLEAKS #JJKLEAKS Jujutsu Kaisen 169 LEAKSThe lead color page is Suguru Geto vs. Okkotsu Yuuta (for real this time lol)Geto is only visible from the back but he's using Uzumaki and other curses seen in Vol 0 Jujutsu Kaisen 169 LEAKS...The lead color page is Suguru Geto vs. Okkotsu Yuuta (for real this time lol) Geto is only visible from the back but he's using Uzumaki and other curses seen in Vol 0#JujutsuKaisenLEAKS #JJKLEAKS https://t.co/Q3iqz9UrJR

There is a color illustration of Suguru Getou fighting Okkotsu Yuta in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169. Getou is seen using the Cursed Tool, Playful Cloud, while Yuta has the manifestation of Rika Orimoto behind him.

Yuta is using his sword, while Rika holds Inumaki’s “Cursed Speech” mic. This image was not previously shown in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, it is included in the chapter to promote the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie.

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 168: Megumi finds his Culling Game opponents to be a tough bunch! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/30a6TrA Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 168: Megumi finds his Culling Game opponents to be a tough bunch! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/30a6TrA https://t.co/eziGGoYSXi

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 will be officially available on Viz.com and Manga Plus from 19 December 2021, although only the latest three chapters can be read for free. The spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 are available on Twitter and various manga reading websites.

Weekly Shounen Jump will be on break next week, which means that there will be no Jujutsu Kaisen chapter on 26 December 2021. However, Jujutsu Kaisen will take the Jump Super Stage at the Jump Festa 2022 on 19 December 2021, so fans can look forward to that for the week.

